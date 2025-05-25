Nobody Wants This Season 2's OMG Moments 'Won't Necessarily Be About' Adam Brody And Kristen Bell’s Characters. I Have A Theory About Who Might Get Them

When I watched Nobody Wants This with my Netflix subscription , and I saw Noah and Joanne kiss for the first time, I was saying OMG. Then, I was saying it again at the end of NWT’s first season when Adam Brody’s character ran after Kristen Bell’s. However, apparently, they won’t be who we’re gasping over in Season 2.

Oh no, when Season 2 of Nobody Wants This premieres on Netflix’s schedule , we’ll apparently be dropping our jaws for other characters, and I have a theory about which ones.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kristen Bell And Adam Brody Said Nobody Wants This’ OMG Moments Of Season 2 ‘Won’t Necessarily’ Be About Noah And Joanne

Knowing that the show is wrapped and there’s a goal to release Nobody Wants This Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule , I’m starting to really think about what will happen to Noah and Joanne. EW was too, as it asked Kristen Bell and Adam Brody if they had filmed a scene in their sophomore season that they think fans will “lose their minds about.”

While she wouldn’t divulge details, Bell surprisingly answered the question by saying:

I have to be very careful with my words. I think the "Oh my God" moments won't necessarily be about us, Adam. Would you agree?

In response to that question, Brody proclaimed that he agreed with her statement “wholeheartedly.”

Well, what does that mean? Last season, almost all the biggest moments involved Joanne and Noah. However, in Season 2, it would seem that some of the most shocking scenes will involve other characters.

Explaining why this will happen in Season 2, the Veronica Mars actress said:

The world has been built out beautifully in a very grounded, realistic way. Because, look, you fall in love with someone and for a while it's just you and them. The world doesn't exist. And then slowly the world starts peeking in and you two have to coexist in the world that sometimes can be shocking.

You know, that makes sense. In Season 1, we were introduced to a lot of people in Noah and Joanne’s world. And in the second season, it makes sense that we’d get to know them even more, as the two leads really settle into their relationship.

So, considering the relationships established in those first episodes, I have a theory about who will get these OMG moments in Season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Therefore, I’m Theorizing That Noah And Joanne’s Siblings Will Play A Much Larger Role In Season 2

After reading all of that from Bell and Brody, it led me to think about their characters' siblings, Morgan and Sasha. While Season 1 set up a potentially weird relationship between the two of them, it didn’t go there, and Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, said it would be more fun to explore their relationship as “weird friends.” I totally agree.

Both Lupe and Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha, are brilliant comedic actors, and their chemistry on screen is so funny. I could see Season 2 focusing more on their personal lives and developments, which could lead to some of the most shocking moments.

Maybe Sasha and his wife Esther (Jackie Tohn) will have a breakthrough moment that’s equal parts funny and romantic. It’s possible Morgan could find a partner that surprises us.

I’d love to see the two siblings also continue to develop their odd friendship. That shocked me in Season 1, and with the affirmation that it probably won’t go beyond platonic friendship, I’d love to see them get into all sorts of hijinks that lead me to say “oh my gosh.”

Overall, I think there’s a lot of fun to be had with Sasha and Morgan. I also think they have the potential to grow as characters in ways that leave us in shock and awe. Therefore, I’d love to see them at the center of these scenes Bell described.