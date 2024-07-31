Alexandra Daddario Joked Her Pregnancy Was The Worst Kept Secret Earlier This Year: 'None Of Your Business'

The whole world was excited for Alexandra Daddario when the Mayfair Witches star recently announced she was pregnant . She waited a while before letting anyone know, only revealing her baby bump when she was photographed by Vogue. In order to keep her privacy, she kept the big news from her Mayfair Witches co-stars too, which resulted in the actress making up random excuses for different pregnancy-related changes. Considering she was expecting for a significant portion of production, this apparently ended up being the worst kept secret ever, and she told a hilarious story about her trying to hide it from scene partner Ben Feldman.

Daddario joined the rest of the Mayfair Witches cast last weekend at San Diego Comic-Con where the actors teased the much-anticipated Season 2 of the Anne Rice-adapted series. While there is certainly a lot to chat about, the focus did eventually turn to the actress's exciting news that she is expecting a baby with her husband Andrew Form . The actress explained that her intention to keep her pregnancy a secret ended up proving futile, as Feldman saw the actress vomit in front of her trailer. She said (via People ):

One time I threw up right outside my trailer, and my best friend had to hose it down. I was like, 'Can someone get me a sandwich please? And no cold cuts please?' Ben was like, 'Are you pregnant? And I’m like, 'That’s none of your business, and by the way, get me some watermelon.

This wasn’t the first instance that tipped the Superstore actor off to Daddario’s secret. Apparently, she had also been vomiting before make-out scenes with her co-star , in addition to refusing turkey sandwiches. She admitted this made it difficult to hide, but also expressed her appreciation toward her co-stars for being so supportive of her during the filming process.

Since the cat has been out of the bag, Daddario has used her platform to give advice to other expecting mothers struggling with changes to their bodies. It’s a big transition, but it seems like The White Lotus alum is prepared for what’s to come.

Even though she was pregnant during filming, it’s unlikely fans will be able to tell on the small screen when Season 2 of Mayfair Witches is finally released in 2025 . Daddario was able to keep it a secret for a while, which suggests the actress wasn’t visibly pregnant.

In addition, TV shows have become very good at hiding pregnancies from audiences. Modern Family directors used to have Julie Bowen carry around a laundry basket in front of her when she was expecting, and Scandal hid Kerry Washington’s pregnancy in all kinds of creative ways. I’m not sure how much of this needed to be done for Daddario, but changes in her personal life will likely not affect her character’s arc in the upcoming season.

Now that the pregnancy is no longer a secret, she can publicly embrace the excitement of becoming a mom. Also, Feldman can rest assured there likely won’t be any more post-vomit kisses if Mayfair Witches gets a Season 3, and he can be openly supportive of his on-screen love interest. The joking all comes from a place of love and excitement for the Baywatch actress, who is starting a new chapter in her life, and also seems to have a great sense of humor about the whole thing.

