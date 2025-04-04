Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff

Warning: spoilers for A Minecraft Movie are in play.

Creativity abounds on the 2025 movie schedule, especially in a world where you can create anything. A Minecraft Movie promises to send audiences somewhere they’ve only dreamed of going, with Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and other fun, surprising comedy stars coming along for the ride.

When it comes to the surprising comedy stars, there’s a pretty big talent who appears in a vocal cameo in the picture’s mid-credits scene. And if director Jared Hess has anything to say about it, that’d be fuel for a separate movie continuing this cinematic universe. Which, critical reactions to Minecraft aside, could be an intriguing play.

Matt Berry’s Short But Sweet Cameo In A Minecraft Movie Impressed Its Director

Early on in A Minecraft Movie we see Jennifer Coolidge’s Vice Principal Marlene hit a Villager known as Nitwit with her car, which turns into an unexpected love connection. And in a final romantic twist, Nitwit proposes to Marlene, after giving her ex-husband, Clemente (Hiram Garcia) a very gentlemanly talking to. It's also revealed that the impact of Marlene’s car has now given him the dulcet tones of one Matt Berry to speak with.

During our Minecraft interview with Hess and Torfi Frans Ólafsson, the Senior Creative Director of Original Content & Entertainment at Minecraft, CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb asked how this cameo involving the What We Do in the Shadows star came to be. This led the Napoleon Dynamite creative to discuss his delightful experience and what it could mean for the future:

He is one of the funniest people on the planet. Oh my gosh, if we could just do the spinoff movie with Jennifer Coolidge and Matt Berry as the nitwit lover, I think it would be pretty incredible.

Now, that's an idea I can get behind.

However, Torfi Frans Ólafsson did bring up a valid point about this potential spinoff's rating, saying:

Might not get a PG rating though.

Between the comedy skills of Jennifer Coolidge and Matt Berry, this Minecraft spinoff could become a very R-rated affair on dialogue alone. But even if it was slightly toned down, this project would never make it onto the upcoming kids movies schedule - simply because the younglings would probably think it was gross.

However, it’s the other supporting role that Jared Hess mentioned in his glowing recollection that I think would really have this project crafting with diamonds.

Jared Hess Also Highlighted Jemaine Clement’s Role, Which Could Make This Spinoff Even Better

Continuing to share the love for his collaborators, Jared Hess naturally had to give a shoutout to Jemaine Clement.

A fellow vet of What We Do in the Shadows lore, Clement was also one of the leads in a previous Hess picture, Gentlemen Broncos - a film that more than a few people have mentioned after seeing A Minecraft Movie’s trailer . Here’s what that adoration sounded like in the moment:

…he’s just my muse constantly, [and] dear friend. Love him to death. [Him] playing a weird cowboy that owns a storage unit was just a dream come true for me.

If Jared Hess is really looking to branch out his Minecraft world with a romantic comedy, a proper adversary is needed. While Berry would be the natural fit, having Mr. Clement’s storage unit wrangler trying to horn in on the action is the sort of ingredient that’d really spice things up.

Jason Momoa’s Garrett proved that much like in the real world, Jennifer Coolidge is a much adored woman. So it wouldn’t be that crazy to see this love triangle play out in A Minecraft Movie: Lovers of the Year Edition. Though Nitwit isn't exactly a slouch either, as who could say no to a face like this?

Of course, if you haven’t seen A Minecraft Movie for yourself just yet, you should probably correct that. Don’t worry. I haven’t spoiled anything plot-heavy here, so you can enjoy that picture at a theater near you in peace. Just don’t go into things expecting Matt Berry’s rich and oaken voice dressing down every man jack throughout. Otherwise, you’ll be sorely disappointed, no matter how much your kids love Minecraft.