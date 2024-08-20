Upcoming Kids Movies: All The New Family-Friendly Films Coming Out

If you’re anything like me, your sons and daughters are probably asking non-stop about when Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Dog Man, Minecraft, and other upcoming kids movies are going to hit the big screen. Seriously, it’s a question that comes up all the time, and after going through the 2024 movie schedule and list of upcoming 2025 movies and making notes, I decided to go ahead and put them all together in one place.

Below is the full rundown of all the new family-friendly movies that will soon find their way to the big screen and when we’ll be able to watch them. From upcoming video game movies to some highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptations and so much more, there’s a lot to keep the young, and young at heart, happy for the foreseeable future.

Transformers One - September 20, 2024

(Image credit: Paramount Animation/Hasbro)

There have been all kinds of Transformers movies over the years, but the latest entry in the series is going to be doing something drastically different. Josh Cooley’s Transformers One , which lands in theaters on September 20, 2024, is an animated origin story that dives into the history of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) and how they went from best friends to bitter enemies.

The Wild Robot - September 27, 2024

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

One of the most interesting upcoming sci-fi movies on the calendar, DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot looks like one of those cinematic experiences that will leave us both excited and emotional when it opens September 27, 2024. The film follows Rozzum (Lupita Nyong’o), an abandoned robot who becomes a mother figure for a young goose as she traverses her new home.

Piece By Piece - October 11, 2024

(Image credit: Focus Features)

If you were to make a Venn diagram with a documentary, a Lego movie, and a biographical drama, you’d end up with Piece by Piece, the upcoming music biopic about Pharrell Williams. Set for release on October 11, 2024, this unique film will tell the story of the Grammy Award-winning musician/rapper/producer’s life and what makes him tick. Fans and newcomers alike will certainly find something to like.

Hitpig - November 1, 2024

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

One of the more mysterious upcoming kids movies, Hitpig is set to hit the big screen on November 1, 2024, when it brings audiences a story about a bounty hunter pig who ends up becoming travel buddies with an elephant he was sent to capture. Rainn Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, and RuPaul star in what sounds like an animated version of Midnight Run.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - November 8, 2024

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The holiday movie season will get started on November 8, 2024, with the release of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Based on Barbara Robinson’s 1972 novel of the same name, Dallas Jenkins’ upcoming movie will follow a family (led by Judy Greer and Pete Holmes) as they plan out their church’s big Christmas show, which becomes a difficult task when a family of hellions joins the cast.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Red One - November 15, 2024

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

A Christmas movie starring two of the biggest action stars of the past decade? Well, that’s what we’ll be getting when Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans team up to save Santa in Jake Kasdan’s Red One . Though this movie is rated PG-13, it won’t be too extreme for the whole family when it opens on November 15, 2024, and you won’t have to worry about being a level-four naughty lister if you watch it.

Moana 2 - November 27, 2024

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Perhaps the biggest upcoming Disney movie on the calendar, Moana 2 will take audiences on another grand adventure with Auliʻi Cravalho’s titular character as she teams up with Maui (Dwayne Johnson) once again to save the world.

Mufasa: The Lion King - December 20, 2024

(Image credit: Disney)

On December 20, 2024, Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King , will go back to the very beginning for the ill-fated king of the Pride Lands and tell the story of how Simba’s father went from an abandoned cub to one of the most beloved Disney characters. If you’re a fan of live-action Disney remakes, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 - December 20, 2024

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Blue Blur and some of his closest friends will return to the big screen for the next set of adventures in Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 . Set to open on December 20, 2024, the highly anticipated movie will see Sonic (Ben Schwartz) take on longtime nemesis Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and a new foe, Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves).

Paddington In Peru - January 17, 2025

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

When Paddington in Peru opens on January 17, 2025, it will kick off both a new year at the theater and a new adventure for everyone’s favorite marmalade-obsessed bear. Once again voiced by Ben Whishaw, Paddington will set off to find his beloved Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) deep in the Amazon rainforest.

Dog Man - January 31, 2024

(Image credit: Scholastic)

Have a fan of the Dog Man graphic novels in your house? If so, you’re in for a real treat as the upcoming adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s cherished book series about a cop that’s half dog and half man is set to open in theaters on January 31, 2024.

The Smurfs Movie - February 14, 2025

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Those iconic blue creatures will be making a comeback when The Smurfs hits the big screen on February 14, 2025. Not a lot is known about Chris Miller’s adaptation, but the cast is stacked with the likes of Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Dan Levy, Hannah Waddingham, and so many others.

The Unbreakable Boy - February 21, 2025

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

On February 21, 2025, Jon Gunn will bring The Unbreakable Boy to life and tell the story of Austin LeRette (Jacob Laval), a young boy trying to live life despite suffering from brittle bone disease. This heartwarming story will also see Zachary Levi play the boy’s supportive father.

Snow White - March 21, 2025

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

One of the biggest upcoming Disney live-action remakes hitting the big screen, Marc Webb’s Snow White will see Rachel Zegler play the iconic titular character as she stumbles upon a group of lively dwarfs deep in the forest. Gal Gadot will step in as the Evil Queen when the film opens on March 21, 2025.

Minecraft - April 4, 2025

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft movie is something we’ve been hearing about for years, but on April 4, 2025, we’ll finally get to see what all the fuss is about. The star-studded video game movie will see the likes of Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks jump into the popular sandbox game.

Elio - June 13, 2025

(Image credit: Pixar)

Pixar’s Elio , another movie we’ve been talking about for years, will finally hit the big screen on June 13, 2025. This one will follow Yonas Kibreab’s titular character as he embarks upon an intergalactic journey after being mistaken for Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe.

How To Train Your Dragon - June 13, 2025

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Fans of the How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise will be happy to hear that the long-awaited live-action remake is slated to open on June 14, 2025. Though Jay Baruchel won’t be showing up as Hiccup Haddock III, Gerard Butler will be reprising his role.

The Bad Guys 2 - August 1, 2025

(Image credit: Dreamworks animation)

If you loved The Bad Guys and couldn’t get enough of its talented cast, wild animation, or wonderful story, you’re in for a treat, as The Bad Guys 2 is slated to open on August 1, 2025. And, best of all, Deadline has reported that the creative team and cast, including Sam Rockwell, will be back.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie - September 26, 2025

(Image credit: Netflix)

Parents of children of a certain age will be excited (or terrified) to learn that Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has a September 26, 2025 release date. Based on one of the most popular Netflix shows, this live-action/CGI hybrid will certainly have something for its diehard fans.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Nearly a decade after the release of its predecessor, Zootopia 2 will waltz into theaters on November 26, 2025. Not a lot is known about the project at this time, but Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman will be back as Judy and Nick, respectively, while Ke Huy Quan will show up as a new character named Gary.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For Squarepants - December 19, 2025

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The fourth film in the franchise, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will hit theaters on December 19, 2025, more than 25 years after the show debuted on Nickelodeon.

Super Mario Bros. 2 - April 3, 2026

(Image credit: Universal/Illumination)

The Super Mario Bros. 2 movie was a sure thing as soon as its 2023 predecessor dominated at the box office. We’re still a couple of years out from its April 3, 2026 release, so be on the lookout for more information soon.