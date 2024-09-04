A Minecraft Movie’s Trailer Is A Bonkers Mix Of Live-Action And Animation, But I’m Distracted By Jason Momoa’s Hair

Film adaptation of video games have historically fared poorly in theaters, but that's been changing over the last few years. Following the success of titles like Sonic the Hedgehog (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and Detective Pikachu, a variety of upcoming video game movies were greenlit by studios. That includes A Minecraft movie, and the first trailer is a bonkers mix of live-action and animation... although I'm distracted by Jason Momoa's hair.

What we know about A Minecraft Movie has been limited, which is what makes the first footage that's shown above so exciting. Set to The Beatles' "Magic Mystery Tour", we see some of the action that looks straight out of the beloved video game series. But one thing that didn't come from the source material is Momoa's hair, complete with bangs.

Because this is just the first footage, the specifics and plot details of the upcoming movie remain a mystery for the time being. We see the cast of A Minecraft Movie looking thoroughly amazed by the animated world they're in, so it seems they are likely from the real word and are transported there. That is... except for Jack Black's Steve, who is the character that gamers get to play as throughout the franchise.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After his performance as Bowser, it seems like Jack Black has found a subgenre of his own with video game movies. Because on top of playing Steve in Minecraft, Black also had a role in Borderlands. And the Minecraft movie will mix animation and live-action in a unique way.

Other familiar faces in this brief trailer for this video game flick include Orange is the New Black and Peacemaker actress Danielle Brooks, as well as Wednesday's Emma Myers. But at the time of writing this story, Jack Black is the only actor whose character's name is has been shared with the public.

It should be fascinating to see how the Minecraft games are brought to life on the big screen, given their wild popularity and distinct visual style. The franchise is known for letting its players build anything they can dream of, so the possibilities seem endless. This first teaser showed the game-accurate depiction of the square franchise, which extends to castles, animals, and trees.

Trying to put live-action characters into the Minecraft franchise seems like an impossible task, but this limited footage looks pretty great. And considering how many young fans Black has thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it loos like his next video game adaptation might be a family affair capable of a big box office haul. I just have to wonder how many other people will be distracted by Momoa's bangs like me.

A Minecraft Movie hits theaters on April 4th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.

More to come...