'A Minecraft Movie' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks And More

The hilarious cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ (Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers And Sebastian Hansen) sat down with CinemaBlend alongside director Jared Hess and Minecraft executive Torfi Frans Ólafsson to dish on how this bonkers masterpiece came to be. We discuss Jack Black and Jared Hess reuniting for the first time since ‘Nacho Libre,’ Jennifer Coolidge and Matt Berry’s impending romantic comedy, and Jason Momoa’s publicist shuts him down when he tries to reveal Lobo spoilers.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Jack Black And Jason Momoa Quote ‘Nacho Libre’

0:30 - Jared Hess Had Jack Black And Jason Momoa “Crank It Up To 11”

1:25 - Danielle Brooks Was Able To Be Silly Because Of Jack Black And Jason Momoa

2:00 - Emma Myers And Sebastian Hansen On Working With The “Outrageous” Jack Black And Jason Momoa

2:40 - Jared Hess Says He Had To Bring Jack Black “Down To A Nine In The Edit”

3:17 - Jack Black Clocked More Hours Playing Minecraft On Xbox Than He Did Shooting The Film

4:00 - Jason Momoa’s Fashion In ‘Minecraft’ And His Failed Attempt At Being Bilingual

5:05 - What’s With Jared Hess And Tater Tots?

5:40 - Which Jack Black Lines From ‘Minecraft’ Will Be Memed?

6:15 - Jason Momoa Is Having More Fun Than He’s Ever Had And It Inspired Jack Black

6:55 - Danielle Brooks Gives Us Her Cut ‘Minecraft’ Rap

7:44 - Emma Myers And Sebastian Hansen Make Villager Noises

8:10 - Jennifer Coolidge Was Written Into The Script Before She Was Cast

8:50 - The Origins Of That Matt Berry Voice Cameo

9:15 - Danielle Brooks Dishes On The ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Intro. Dance

9:27 - Jason Momoa Tries To Show Us A Picture Of Him As Lobo