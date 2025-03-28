'A Minecraft Movie' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks And More

News
By published

Don't be a square, watch our interviews with the cast!

The hilarious cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ (Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers And Sebastian Hansen) sat down with CinemaBlend alongside director Jared Hess and Minecraft executive Torfi Frans Ólafsson to dish on how this bonkers masterpiece came to be. We discuss Jack Black and Jared Hess reuniting for the first time since ‘Nacho Libre,’ Jennifer Coolidge and Matt Berry’s impending romantic comedy, and Jason Momoa’s publicist shuts him down when he tries to reveal Lobo spoilers.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Jack Black And Jason Momoa Quote ‘Nacho Libre’

0:30 - Jared Hess Had Jack Black And Jason Momoa “Crank It Up To 11”

1:25 - Danielle Brooks Was Able To Be Silly Because Of Jack Black And Jason Momoa

2:00 - Emma Myers And Sebastian Hansen On Working With The “Outrageous” Jack Black And Jason Momoa

2:40 - Jared Hess Says He Had To Bring Jack Black “Down To A Nine In The Edit”

3:17 - Jack Black Clocked More Hours Playing Minecraft On Xbox Than He Did Shooting The Film

4:00 - Jason Momoa’s Fashion In ‘Minecraft’ And His Failed Attempt At Being Bilingual

5:05 - What’s With Jared Hess And Tater Tots?

5:40 - Which Jack Black Lines From ‘Minecraft’ Will Be Memed?

6:15 - Jason Momoa Is Having More Fun Than He’s Ever Had And It Inspired Jack Black

6:55 - Danielle Brooks Gives Us Her Cut ‘Minecraft’ Rap

7:44 - Emma Myers And Sebastian Hansen Make Villager Noises

8:10 - Jennifer Coolidge Was Written Into The Script Before She Was Cast

8:50 - The Origins Of That Matt Berry Voice Cameo

9:15 - Danielle Brooks Dishes On The ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Intro. Dance

9:27 - Jason Momoa Tries To Show Us A Picture Of Him As Lobo

Jeff McCobb
Jeff McCobb
Senior Video Producer

Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
From left to right: Olivier Richters looking exahusted and bloody in Reacher and Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing with his hands up.

Reacher’s Olivier Richters Said His Fight With Alan Ritchson Was ‘The Most Physically Demanding Thing’ They’ve Ever Done, And I Totally Get Why
Moana looking in amazement at storm in Moana 2

Moana 2 Actors Have Great Ideas For How Their Characters Should Be In Disney Parks (And Of Course There Are Flying Bats Involved)
Seth Rogen standing next to Ike Barinholtz on film set in The Studio

Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode
See more latest
Most Popular
Seth Rogen standing next to Ike Barinholtz on film set in The Studio
Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode
Viola Davis stealthily moving in a bright red dress in G20
Viola Davis Took Method Dressing To A Whole New Level With Her Sparkly Ruby Red Gown At The Premiere Of Her Amazon Prime Movie G20
Pete Davidson sits laughing in front of a New York backdrop in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'
Mark Hamill looking emotional in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, pictured next to Adam Driver speaking in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Disneyland Just Dropped The First Look At Luke Skywalker At Galaxy's Edge, And It's Honestly Giving Real Kylo Ren Vibes
From left to right: Olivier Richters looking exahusted and bloody in Reacher and Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing with his hands up.
Reacher’s Olivier Richters Said His Fight With Alan Ritchson Was ‘The Most Physically Demanding Thing’ They’ve Ever Done, And I Totally Get Why
Moana looking in amazement at storm in Moana 2
Moana 2 Actors Have Great Ideas For How Their Characters Should Be In Disney Parks (And Of Course There Are Flying Bats Involved)
Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo and Amelia Shepherd on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Shonda Rhimes Revealed Ideas She Had For Grey's Anatomy Spinoffs, And I Wish One Would Have Seen The Light Of Day
John Cena looking dead faced in the ring on Monday Night Raw in Brussels
A WWE Fan Made The Mistake Of Asking John Cena's Dad About His Heel Turn, And I Can't Stop Laughing
A bearded Jon Bernthal looks upset in a dingy looking room in Daredevil: Born Again.
My Favorite Thing About The New Avengers Movie Casting News Is This Hilarious The Punisher Troll (And The Comments Are Cracking Me Up Too)
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Bejeweled music video and Patrick Mahomes holding an NFL microphone after winning 2024&#039;s Super Bowl.
Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off