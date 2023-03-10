'Scream 6' Interviews With Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera And More
The cast and directors discuss what’s being called the most brutal film in the 'Scream' franchise.
The cast of “Scream VI,” including returning icon Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Dermot Mulroney (Detective Bailey) and Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett join CinemaBlend to discuss what’s being called the most brutal film in the franchise. Watch as Corey Chichizola discusses Kirby’s return, which “Scream” legends they want to see come back, what makes this film so much more intense, and more with the cast.
00:00 - Intro
00:22 - Hayden Panettiere And Others Discuss Kirby’s Comeback
02:25 - Behind-The-Scenes of Courtney Cox’s First Call With Ghostface
03:23 - The Cast On Who Else Should Return To The Franchise
04:23 - What Makes “Scream VI” More Brutal? The Cast Spills
07:32 - Melissa Barrera On Working With Jenna Ortega
09:16 - The “Scream VI” Directors On Fan Theories And Being Held To A Higher Standard
10:46 - Jasmine Savoy-Brown On “Yellowjackets” Connections to “Scream”
11:46 - Outro
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
