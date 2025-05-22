Sarah Michelle Gellar Got Hilariously Real About Wanting to Return For Scream 7: ‘I’m Waiting On A Call’

It’s a great time to be a fan of horror, with a slew of upcoming scary movies , including some major ‘90s franchises, returning to the big screen soon. Two of those big hitters are I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream. And both properties shared one of the biggest It Girls of the time, Sarah Michelle Gellar. However, she was killed off in both series. Now, after it was confirmed she won't be in IKWYDLS after a failed pitch to return , she’s humorously holding out hope of joining ranks with other deceased Scream alums.

As the world continues to ponder what Scream 7 will be about after the years of turbulence surrounding the coming installment, Gellar is waiting for her call to head back into Ghostface's world. While at the premiere of the 2025 movie schedule's Pretty Hurts, the 48-year-old revealed her wish after mishearing a question about another stellar ‘90s show that's getting a revival, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She shared with ET that she tried to revive her college-aged sorority girl from the Scream sequel, but to no avail:

No, I’m not in Scream, I tried to get in Scream, but nobody wanted me.

While I know the Cruel Intentions actress had a relatively minor role in 1997's Scream 2, it would’ve been real fun to see SMG reprise her character in at least one of the franchise's following blockbusters. However, when it comes to Scream 7, as far as she knows, Cici will not be back.

Over the last few years, we've seen one of the best horror franchises pivot into new territory after dropping Melissa Barrera and the exits of Jenna Ortega and the now former director Christopher Landon . With the new ground, it brought back legacy stars like Neve Campbell and many more, which signaled to the Scooby-Doo actress to shoot her shot. She shared that she kept waiting on the phone to ring, but it never came:

They’re bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call. I didn’t get a call.

Again, it’s been a whirlwind to hear about production and what will be waiting for the fans as they make their way to the theaters for this upcoming Scream flick. The familiar faces paired with bold claims about 7's Ghostface make it seem like the 2026 film will be a major chapter of the franchise.

Yet, as the seventh title continued to mysteriously move ahead, it left many of us confused, including the Ready or Not 2 actress. She wryly marveled that some of the top-tier killed-off characters were picked up to fill out the cast, while she wasn't. Gellar finished her comment by publicly stating she’s still open to jumping back into the Woodsboro world:

There’s a lot of people that died in all the Scream movies that are back. Skeet [Ulrich], [Matthew] Lillard, I’m just saying, I’m waiting for my call.

It’s true, many past stars have been tapped to rejoin Sydney Prescott’s world, including Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. With Scream challenging all the norms of the genre, wouldn’t there be a small space to add the passed Cici Cooper? This is just one small pitch from an SMG and Wes Craven fan; there’s still time after all.

