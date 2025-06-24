Scream 7 Star On Joining The Franchise Years After His Failed Audition With Wes Craven For The OG Film

The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the joy of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels, including Scream. The last two movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) were a huge success, and the seventh installment is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies. Actor Ethan Embry has a role in that slasher, and recently spoke about his failed audition for Wes Craven dating back to thee 1996 original.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but director (and OG writer) Kevin Williamson has brought together a strong ensemble of actors. Embry is one of many newcomers joining the property, but spoke to Bloody Disgusting about his history with Scream. As he started,

The one thing I can tell you about Scream 7 was that it was absolutely incredible to be invited. That is a lovely community of people, from the very beginning to what it is now, and I’ve been wanting to a part of that franchise since the very beginning.

The original Scream was a huge success, and its meta comedy and bloody violence influenced countless slashers that followed. And per Ethan Embry, he's wanted to get his own call with Ghostface since the movie's humble beginnings. Talk about the long game.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The new Scream movies have their streaming home on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Embry is one of many familiar faces who is set to appear in the upcoming sequel, with Joel McHale landing a Scream 7 role as Sidney's husband. In the same interview, the Can't Hardly Wait alum spoke about his original audition for late filmmaker Wes Craven. In his words:

I remember auditioning for Scream 1. I can’t remember if it was [Jamie] Kennedy or [Matthew] Lillard — it was one of those — but I remember not getting good feedback from Mr. Craven.

Ouch. In the end the original Scream cast was iconic, and it's hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. Although now I'm wondering more about which character Ethan Embry was auditioning for, and exactly what Mr. Kraven offered as criticism. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Personally I can see Embry as more of a Randy than Billy Loomis. While he has leading man energy, I think he has the comedic chops that could have pulled off the role famously played by Jamie Kennedy in the original trilogy. Funny enough, Kennedy was originally rejected for the role. It certainly seems like Randy was one of the hardest characters to cast.

Ethan Embry's mysterious role in Scream 7 will be revealed when the highly anticipated slasher sequel arrives in theaters on February 27th, 2026. Since it's not part of the 2025 movie release list, fans will likely have to be patient for more information.