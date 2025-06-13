Scream 7's Director Opens Up About Signing On After The 'Bummer' Of Losing Jenna Ortega And Melissa Barrera, And I Love How Neve Campbell Was Involved
Sidney Prescott is back!
The next Scream sequel is among upcoming horror movies set to come out in 2026, but before the film came together with a long list of new and legacy stars led by Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, a lot of drama happened behind the scenes. Scream 7’s director Kevin Williamson has spoken about how the project came together for him, and it feels right that the Scream Queen herself had a lot to do with helping put the pieces of the project back together.
If you haven’t been following the saga of Scream 7, back in late 2023, Melissa Barrera was fired from the original iteration of the movie after she made pro-Palestinian comments on social media that were deemed antisemitic by the movie’s production company. Not long after, Jenna Ortega left with her because “it was all kind of falling apart,” and after original director Christopher Landon left after receiving serious “threats” (even though he was not involved in her firing), Scream 7 was back to square one. Williamson apparently didn’t want to take over until one key person changed his mind. In his words:
In an interview with ScreenRant, Kevin Williamson (who penned the script for the original 1996 movie) shared that once the Carpenter sisters were no longer involved, he was just as disappointed about their exit as us. But then a new idea started to take shape. He continued,
The upcoming Scream movie was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who helped bring back the franchise from the dead with 2022’s Scream and the 2023 follow-up Scream VI. Once the writers started to come up with the mysterious idea that would heavily involve Sidney Prescott, the film started to come together again. Williamson also said this:
It’s kind of perfect that Neve Campbell was the one to ask Williamson, right? I mean if Sidney Prescott asks you to make a Scream sequel with her, how do you say no? While we have no idea what this “great” story is, Busick has remarked that she’s in the movie this time for a “really cool reason.”
Plus, the upcoming film is set to somehow bring back to life Matthew Lillard’s Stu, Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger and David Arquette’s Dewey, so you just know it’s going to be good. Other cast members include Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Anna Camp, McKenna Grace and Joel McHale, and it’s coming out February 27, 2026.
