Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Henry Alonso Myers On Season 2’s Big Premiere Cliffhanger And What To Expect In Future Episodes

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere, "The Broken Circle." Read at your own risk!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds kicked off Season 2 with a Klingon-heavy episode, and the Enterprise narrowly avoided a renewed war between the species and the Federation. Little did they know, however, that there was another threat quietly bubbling on the edge of space, and it has higher-ups like Admiral Robert April on edge. The episode ended with the reveal that a Gorn fleet is gathering on the edge of Federation space, but what does that mean? Fortunately, CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers to get some answers.

I spoke to Myers and Akiva Goldsman ahead of the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 and had to ask what's up with the Gorn. With them almost immediately coming back into the story in Season 2, I inquired about if viewers can expect them to be the big bad of this show, like the Borg were to The Next Generation. Myers shared some vague details and gave a hint of what's on the way:

Without telling you anything about the future of future seasons of the show, I will say we're bringing up an idea because we wanna come back to it. We set up a lot about the Gorn. It tells us a lot about our characters and La’an in particular. There’s no point in setting them up for that without bringing them back at some point. So, I would say if you’re expecting the Gorn again, you might see them.

The Gorn will seemingly continue to be interlinked with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and now that we have Henry Alonso Myers' comments, it makes sense. La'an's origin story is heavily tied to the Gorn, and the crew traumatically witnessed the death of Hemmer and other crew when they encountered a ship infested with Gorn hatchlings.

It makes sense that the show's story with the Gorn is not done, though one does have to wonder if the Enterprise had anything to do with this impending Gorn threat. Is this response tied to the events of their previous encounters in Season 1 that fans can revisit with a Paramount+ subscription, or is this aggressive act by the Gorn entirely unrelated?

One other takeaway from what Henry Alonso Myers said is his words might translate to other things from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 that are still unresolved. For example, I think everyone was excited to see Sybok and want to know if and when he and his lover Angel might re-appear. Based on this statement, the answer is "eventually," though we can't say anything with certainty in regards to a timeline. For now, it appears the Gorn are on the move, and if they're planning an attack, it could be devastating.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 streams new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. This season is already off to a rocking start, and given the Gorn tease, I imagine it won't be long before there are some serious stakes thrown down.