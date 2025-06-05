Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Revealed Its Episode Titles, And Possibly The Return Of A Creature We Haven't Seen Since Enterprise

After what feels like a longer wait than it took the Voyager to return to Earth, we're finally about to see new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. With at least one upcoming Trek show soon to arrive, the genre-bending series revealed its Season 3 episode titles, possibly to remind fans to renew their Paramount+ subscription. I was thrilled to see the least of teasy titles, especially the reference to a beast we hadn't seen since Enterprise.

As excited as I am to see the Season 2 cliffhanger resolved, the trailers have seemingly shown that most of the characters I love will make it out of that adventure in one piece. So I'm also looking forward to seeing what other references we'll get to other planets and creatures, which is why one of the newly announced Season 3 titles caught my eye when they were shared on the official Star Trek Instagram page:

A post shared by Star Trek (@startrek) A photo posted by on

I'm certainly pumped looking at the titles, especially after seeing the mention of a Sehlat. Hopefully, this little reveal is enough to take away the sting of film festival-goers getting to see the Season 3 premiere early.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Sehlats Get A Mention In Episode 8

As seen above, "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail" is the title of Episode 8. I'm excited to see a Sehlat mentioned, as it'll be the first time we've seen the creature since one was portrayed using CGI in Star Trek: Enterprise's "The Forge." I would share a picture of it, but the scene is so dark and the CGI so choppy that it's not really worth attemping a visual here.

The Sehlats featured in Star Trek: The Animated Series are far better to look at, and one in particular is tied to Spock. Growing up, he had a pet Sehlat named I-Chaya. While they are generally a wild species, they can be domesticated and kept as pets.

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

Will Strange New Worlds Give Us The First Sehlat Since Enterprise, Or Is It Just A Metaphor?

While it would be cool to see a Sehlat on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and erase my memory of the shoddy one created in Enterprise, It's worth mentioning that this is no guarantee that we'll see a Sehlat in this episode. In fact, it may just be a metaphor, tied to a very popular term also used on Earth.

More On Star Trek (Image credit: Paramount+) Star Trek’s Brent Spiner Returned For The Picard Series, But I Completely Get Why He Originally Didn’t Want To Play Data Again

A snake eating its own tail, or ouroboros, represents the cycle of life. Sehlats are a lot bigger than snakes, however, and while one could eat its own tail, I doubt it could succeed in eating the rest of itself and create a perfect circle as a snake would.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The metaphor wouldn't work the same way, and there are snake-like creatures in Star Trek that could've been used to make that comparison between the phrases work better. As such, I'm a bit skeptical that we're talking about popular phrases here, but anything is possible. I guess we'll find out all in good time, as the Strange New Worlds Season 3 is just around the corner.

It's been a long wait for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' release date, but it looks like we won't be waiting as long for episodes after Season 3. We know that Paul Wesley and others are working on Season 4, and with no more strikes on the horizon for Hollywood, I don't think we have to worry about waiting another couple of years for it to come out.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Make sure to have your Paramount+ account up to date before the arrival of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Let's not look too far ahead, however, as new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds start on Thursday, July 17th. Tune in for more adventures with Pike and the gang, and hopefully, a new look at Sehlats, considering it's been a minute since we've seen them.