'The Penguin' Interviews With Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Matt Reeves And More

Colin Farrell, Matt Reeves, Cristin Milioti and their fellow cast and crew sit down to discuss the premiere of "The Penguin," the follow-up to Matt Reeves' acclaimed film "The Batman." Colin Farrell and Penguin's designer Mike Marino detail the approach to Oswald Cobblepot's clubfoot prosthetic, the extreme levels of detail that didn't make it into the show (NSFW) and how the cast and crew forgot they were even working with Colin Farrell while shooting. Matt Reeves, who serves as executive producer on the series, takes us back to Penguin's appearance in "The Batman," sharing how the character's arc continues from someone who lacked respect in the criminal underworld of Gotham, to the kingpin who eventually runs it.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:27 - What Does Oswald Cobblepot Think Of The ‘Penguin’ Monicker?

00:59 - ‘The Batman 2’ Needs More Swearing

02:18 - Colin Farrell Transformed Yet Again, And Even His Cast & Crew Were Shocked

03:56 - The Penguin And His Mother Have A ‘Weaponized’ Relationship

05:11 - From ‘The Batman’ To ‘The Penguin’: Oswald Cobblepot Is No Joke

06:06 - Creating The Penguin’s Feet… And Other Bits Of Anatomy

07:41 - Outro