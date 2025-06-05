'F--k The Penguin': This Super Real Moment With Colin Farrell And Danny DeVito Went Viral, And It's Pulling My It's Always Sunny Heartstrings

I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to see It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returning on the 2025 TV schedule . That feeling only grew after this year’s Abbott Elementary crossover , which will be continued in the upcoming Sunny Season 17 premiere this July. And after The Penguin star/acting champ Colin Farrell went viral for a moment where he only wanted to talk about FX’s hit comedy with Danny DeVito, I think he’d feel the same.

The Dumbo co-stars were gathered recently, as part of the current series of Variety’s Actors on Actors . So naturally, a lot of Penguin talk came up, including Mr. DeVito’s candid Batman Returns thoughts about working with Michelle Pfeiffer. But roughly 14 minutes into the interview, Farrell flat out changed the subject with this charming pivot:

Tell me about Philadelphia, It’s Always Sunny In. Tell me about that! … Yeah yeah yeah, fuck The Penguin, enough of that shit. I want to hear about that, and when it started, and how it came to you.

For a good couple of minutes, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia dominated the conversation between these two DC villains. And rightfully so, as the stories Danny DeVito tells about the genesis of character Frank Reynolds alone are worthy of this moment.

Then again, as you’ll see in the rest of the interview, the Tim Burton vets have a great fondness for each other. Nowhere is that more apparent than in a moment towards the opening of this interview, in which Danny DeVito admits to Colin Farrell how much he missed him.

While some aren’t as taken with their 2019 live-action Dumbo remake - currently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription - I’d say you have to at least give the film credit for forging this beautiful friendship.

Though I’m not totally sure if Colin Farrell is a Sunny fan, he seems pretty enthusiastic about talking it up. And one would think that there’s always room to create a character for the Sugar star to step in for, whether Mr. Farrell uses his natural-born accent or another of his choosing.

It certainly would beat some of The Penguin Season 2 concerns the star has over potentially reprising his character. Plus, there just might be a gap between Sugar Season 2 and the next season of Sunny that could make it happen, provided the minds behind the long-running cable satire want it to happen.

