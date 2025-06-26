'We Found It Together' Apparently One Of Charlie Cox's Best Moments In Adults Wasn't Scripted

The following article contains minor spoilers for Adults. If you’re not caught up on all eight episodes, check it out with a Hulu subscription .

So many fun TV shows have been released on the 2025 TV schedule, and one of my favorites is undoubtedly the insanely brilliant comedy, Adults . To prove that point, let's talk about Charlie Cox's guest star role in episodes 4, 5 and 6. While his character seemed normal at first, he had some hilarious moments, and one apparently wasn’t even in the script, according to star Malik Elassal.

Elassal, who plays Samir in Adults, sat down with me to discuss the series. During our chat, I brought up the scene where Cox's character, Mr. Teacher, was high on ketamine at a dinner party and wound up randomly kissing Samir's forehead as Samir begged him not to break up with his roommate Billie. I had to know if that was planned or not, and the comedian admitted it was completely off-script and that the two of them “found the moment together” after several takes:

No, not in the script. We found it together. It was insane. He's so funny. He’s one of those people that's so genuine as an actor that he can look at you and have so many different things going on in that scene. And so every take was different and hilarious. He was just a dream to work with. He gave you so much, and you really just had to stand there and receive whatever he was doing. It was really amazing. And sometimes that was a forehead kiss, you know?

As a Daredevil fan (and a fan of the MCU movies and TV shows), I was cracking up seeing this normally stoic actor really embrace his comedic chops. And Elassal was in the same boat, as he admitted that working with Cox felt like he was given a “Make-a-Wish” because he always loved the actor:

I mean, so awesome. It was really great. I was such a big Daredevil fan for years. I watch that episode, and seeing me in that big suit and getting kissed on the forehead by him feels like an elaborate Make-a-Wish for me. I'm like, ‘Am I sick?’

Truthfully, the moment is still hysterical even on rewatches of the show, and it’s something that genuinely had me clutching my side and laughing so hard because I was so blown away by the creativity and choices made. I will never get how comedic actors’ brains work.

It’s also funny because Cox is still set to appear as Daredevil in the MCU. There’s a Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again in the works . But now I won’t be able to look at him without thinking of Mr. Teacher and his random forehead kisses and sweat at the dinner table. I’m already cracking up thinking about it.

Anyway, this moment certainly gave Samir a shock and was a highlight of Elassal’s time on the show, and I don’t blame him whatsoever. At the time of this writing, in June 2025, there isn’t a Season 2 confirmed yet for Adults, but I seriously hope that it happens, if not just to see Elassal improvise with other famous actors for the fun of it. Could more forehead kisses be in the future? Only time will tell.