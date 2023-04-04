The ‘Ridiculously Hard’ Task Regé-Jean Page Had To Learn For Dungeons And Dragons: ‘I Remember Sweating Through That’

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is an incredibly fun movie to watch, and so one might assume that it was an equally fun movie to make, While that may have been the case for much of the film, Regé-Jean Page admits that for him the movie was a bit tougher because his character’s dialogue was apparently quite tough to get through.

While the main cast in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves speaks in modern English, Regé-Jean Page does not get that luxury. His Paladin character Xenk speaks so formally that his dialogue is comic by comparison, and by design. CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell asked Page about his lines and the actor admitted that learning the lines was tough, and one particular scene really had him sweating. He explained…

I remember that bridge scene that we’ve put out, where I’m just kind of hitting jargon for like a minute. And I remember sweating through that for like a minute because they made me do it in a oner.

In the movie, the main characters seek out Xenk because it is believed he knows the location of a particular magical item that they’re going to need, the Helm of Disjunction. He takes them down into the Underdark where he has hidden it and has to explain in excruciating detail how to get across a bridge that has been set upon with traps. You can see some of the scene, as well as more of Page’s excellently delivered dialogue, in the Honor Among Thieves trailer below.

It is a little brutal that Regé-Jean Page was apparently required to do the entire bridge explanation in a single take, because the scene isn’t shot that way in the final film, so it wasn’t technically necessary. Still, he pulled it off. Maybe we'll get to see the alternate take on the DVD so we can fully appreciate the craft.

Page’s character is honestly one of the highlights of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The only problem with Xenk is that he’s not in the movie enough. He’s perfectly written as the sort of character that an adventuring party would meet along the travels. He exists to give them information and to help them along in their quest. Then he disappears because he’s significantly more powerful than any of them so if he stayed until the end he’d likely kill the villain with little difficulty.

If you haven’t seen Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves you may want to make a point to do so. You really don’t need to know anything about Dungeons & Dragons to enjoy it, and you get to see Regé-Jean Page deliver some pretty wild jargon. The Honor Among Thieves ending does tease the possibility of sequels, so maybe we'll get to see Page return and learn lots more ridiculous dialogue.