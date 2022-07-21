Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Promises Chris Pine Smooth Talk, A Medieval Heist Movie, And An Owlbear

For quite some time, people have been trying to make a movie based off of the iconic tabletop RPG Dungeons and Dragons. Some have succeeded in the loosest terms of the word, as past attempts like the 2000 New Line Cinema movie are still roundly mocked. Now it’s Paramount’s term to role for initiative, thanks to the first trailer for the upcoming movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Based on what we’ve seen, this movie looks like it's going to be a whole lot of fun.

Thanks to Paramount showing off this first reel of footage at today’s San Diego Comic Con panel on the film, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley look to have taken the super serious sword and sorcery property and given it a more comedic angle. As you can see in the trailer above, the amazing Dungeons and Dragons cast includes, but is not limited to, Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez, and they’re all playing some of the classic archetypes from the late Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax’s creation to impressive effect.

Part of this was unveiled at last night’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience , which showed off the first look at the actors in character. On paper, Chris Pine as a Bard was a pretty good idea, considering how wild the actor can get in his performances. In fact, the entire cast, is looking pretty perfect from this short look.

Michelle Rodriguez’s Barbarian and Hugh Grant’s Rogue might give Pine some competition for this campaign’s MVP. Not to mention Jurassic World star Justice Smith's Sorcerer and IT's Sophia Lillis as a Druid round out our major cast members on display. Everyone's wit is as sharp as their weapons, and apparently a drink and a think are all one needs to plan an adventure to save the world.

Well, that and having a Druid that can turn into an Owlbear, which is exactly what looks to be the case! Starting from 01:11 in the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer, you can see a brief glimpse of what I'm talking about. Or, if you want, you can see the imposing screencap grabbed from that same source below. Either way, I promised an Owlbear, and that's something I do not take lightly.

(Image credit: Paramount)

I was equally serious when I said that Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had a long road to being the flesh and blood reality we see today. Warner Bros. had a D&D pitch that actually kicked off a legal battle with Universal; and when all was settled the project moved to Paramount anyway. Dungeons and Dragons devotee Joe Manganiello even had a pitch that, sadly, remains behind the veil of obscurity.

That’s not to say that Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves doesn’t look like a blast. However, the reaction of hardcore players has yet to be seen. Perhaps the finished product will be a result so beautiful, even Joe Manganiello will be happy to sing its praises. Or, defend its honor in combat; I’m not really sure what class he plays.