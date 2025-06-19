'We're Allowed To Make S--t Up.' The First Scene Jason Isaacs Shot With Daniel Radcliffe For Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Was Notable For One Big Reason
Lucius Malfoy FTW.
There are popular franchises, and then there's the global sensation that is Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has entertained audiences for decades thanks to the Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription), as well as theme parks, stage plays, video games, and the original novels. Jason Isaacs famously played Lucius Malfoy, and told the story about why filming his first scene with Daniel Radcliffe was so unexpectedly special.
The bonds formed by the Harry Potter cast are still going strong today, as we saw during the Return to Hogwarts reunion. But new information is still trickling out about their time filming the series. Case in point: when Isaacs appeared on the podcast Dinner's On Me, he shared what surprised him the most when filming The Chamber of Secrets. Namely, the cast's ability to improv. As he put it:
He cited the fact that author J.K. Rowling wasn't on set, therefore allowing the actors more freedom than if she wanted each scene to be accurate for the book to screen adaptation. While speaking to host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, he explained why he started to ad-lib while filming with a young Daniel Radcliffe. In his words:
Given the beloved nature of the Harry Potter franchise to that point, who can blame Isaacs for having this reaction? Although now I have to wonder exactly what he was improvising as Draco's villainous father while on set. Did any of these lines make it into the theatrical cut? I need more information!
While Jason Isaacs developed a strong relationship to his onscreen son Tom Felton throughout filming the Harry Potter movies, the same can also be said for Radcliffe. Later in the same conversation, he spoke about recognizing the talent and intellect in the latter actor, offering:
We'll have to wait and see if/when Daniel Radcliffe takes the jump from acting to directing. He's had an impressively eclectic career over the years, spanning both the stage and screen. So why not get behind the camera?
The Harry Potter franchise is streaming in its entirety on Max, which will also be home of the developing Potter TV show. We'll just have to wait and see when the Wizarding World returns to our screens.
