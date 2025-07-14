The Four Words Of Advice Jeff Goldblum Had For Jonathan Bailey Before He Traipsed Into The Jungle To Take On Some Jurassic Park Dinos

Jumping into something like Jurassic World Rebirth can be daunting for two very important reasons; and only one of them is the dinosaurs. Joining a 2025 movie that’s part of a legacy including iconic cast members like Jeff Goldblum is something any actor might want to get advice for. Lucky for Jonathan Bailey, not only did he have a chance to gain such wisdom on the Wicked press tour, he got a purely Goldblum response for the ages.

Appearing on Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast in a recent sit down, Bailey was lovingly grilled on everything from Dr. Henry Loomis’ “modest” trousers to accidentally headbutting Ariana Grande in a Wicked rehearsal. The focus of our story comes from promoting Jon M. Chu’s 2024 musical hit, which allowed the break out Bridgerton star to tell this lovely story:

There was one day which I knew and I didn’t say to Jeff, and then it was announced that week. But no, just being near Jeff is an education in itself. He’s an amazing and very special man and obviously iconic in all his roles, so he just said, ‘Go and have fun.’

I don’t care what you’re talking about at the moment, getting that sort of go ahead from Jeff Goldblum is gospel. As we’ve seen with Goldblum’s message to Scarlett Johansson , the Jurassic Park movie franchise vet has been uber supportive of the next generation.

So if anyone was going to be putting pressure on Jonathan Bailey during Rebirth's production, it was going to be himself. Which may or may not have included a moment to puzzle out whether those questions about Scarlett Johansson's Rebirth fate were valid or not.

While Bailey understood the weight of Jurassic World Rebirth’s various challenges, he tackled them all admirably. Though with Mr. Goldblum's voice in his ear, I wouldn’t be surprised if part of his prep included rewatching the entire Jurassic universe by way of a Peacock subscription .

Whether that’s true or not, this stage and screen vet still went into director Gareth Edwards’ picture with this beautiful mantra in mind:

As long as I’ve made Jeff proud, then it’s all good.

One could imagine that if Mr. Bailey doesn’t already know Jeff Goldblum’s thoughts on his Rebirth appearance, he’ll find out soon enough. With Wicked: For Good’s November release date starting to rev up its promotional engines, the press tour ahead will put these legends back into the same room. If the journalists on hand don’t spam that question into the rooms throughout the day,

Jurassic World Rebirth is currently in theaters, with Jonathan Bailey’s contribution to cinematic academia available on the big screen. As for when you’ll get to see him dance through life as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good, November 21st is the day you should be clearing off on your calendar.