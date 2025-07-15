What's The Most Annoying Question Jonathan Bailey Got Asked About Filming Jurassic World Rebirth? Hint: Tennis Balls Were Involved
...COULD a D-Rex serve a proper game?
Journeying through the 2025 movie schedule can be a beast, especially when you’re put face to face with mutated prehistoric killers. Or at least that’s what the effects wizards in Hollywood would have you believe, as Jurassic World Rebirth shows stars like Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson fending off InGen’s most deadly creations.
That’s the subject that leads to a pretty burning question, and no I’m not talking about “How real is Rebirth’s T. rex swimming scene?” Rather, the pair got together for a sitdown with British Vogue, to discuss what the “most annoying question” about the picture happened to be. As Mr. Bailey and his dear friend played a game of “Spill the Tea,” the Rebirth co-stars showed off their insane chemistry by asking each other questions.
It just so happened that Scarlett Johansson got this first question, and as you’ll see in Jonathan Bailey’s response, he was honest but fair:
Ever since the Star Wars prequels bust onto the scene, acting against tennis balls has been something people identify with big budget effects movies. Despite knowing how the dino sausage is made myself, I understand what the Bridgerton heartthrobshas to say here. To most people who don’t follow the production of projects like Jurassic World Rebirth, the snippets of the process they do know are a window of curiosity.
So as people revisit the Jurassic Park and World movies (which are currently streaming through a Peacock subscription), there are going to be a lot of questions about how they got the job done this time around. It’s as perennial an ask as the elements of a good Jurassic movie; and there’s just as many answers that can come from posing any form of such queries.
Which in turn leads to Scarlett Johansson’s take on this question. In response to Jonathan Bailey’s answer, Johansson’s title of the “all-time highest grossing actor” served her well, as her experiences led her to another thought:
This could honestly turn into a rabbit hole, but for our purposes, it’s an example of why there’s no such things as a bad question. They might get asked a lot, and it may get annoying to have to endure various variations. But with the right mind, you can bring something new to the table each time.
Jurassic World Rebirth is still in theaters, so you have plenty of time to go out to the movies and form your own questions. I could think of at least a handful that would pertain to my concerns with Rebirth’s breakout dino Dolores; and now I'm wondering just how long the batteries on her practical backpack mounted unit last?
