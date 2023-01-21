Why Disney+’s Willow Went With That Ending Despite Not Having Season 2 Guaranteed

The following contains spoilers for the finale of Willow on Disney+.

Many of the original shows created for Disney+ based on existing franchises were seemingly designed to only ever be single-season experiences. Most of the Marvel shows haven’t seen additional seasons and we’re not expecting a second Book of Boba Fett anytime soon, despite the larger franchises moving forward. But the new Willow series didn’t simply leave the door open for Season 2, it made its plan known that it also wants Season 3.

In a mid-credits scene in the finale episode of Season 1, we see the book that opened each episode of the first season of Willow placed on a shelf. At that moment we see that the spine is labeled “Volume I” and it is placed next to two other books labeled “Volume II” and “Volume III.” While this might seem to indicate that more of Willow is on the way to Disney+, no additional seasons have been confirmed as of this writing.

I had a chance to speak with Willow producer Jon Kasdan following the finale of Season 1 and I asked why he didn’t give the season a more definitive ending since there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to complete the story, He explained that for him, that simply part of what makes compelling storytelling, saying…

It’s something in my stupid personality. It’s the same thing with Solo. I was very determined that Solo would end on this note of promise and the promise of a scene that we would want to see, which is those two guys walking into Jabba’s Palace and that first conversation. It’s just because I love these stories.

Willow could have been given a more conclusive ending to its season, and more seasons could have still been produced if Disney+ was interested, but Jon Kasdan apparently can’t help himself. For him, part of the fun of writing these stories, and getting the chance to create new adventures for everybody from Han Solo to Willow is being able to tease the audience with the rest of the story. Of course, in the case of Solo, it didn't exactly end up working out.

As far as why Jon Kasdan feels this way, we can apparently blame the ending of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. Kasdan said the way that movie teased its sequel was a major movie theater experience for him. He continued…

I don’t think I’ve ever been giddier than the moment at the end of Batman Begins when he turns over that card and says ‘I’ll look into it.’ I went nuts. With these kinds of stories, my instinct is always to put that at the end.

At this point, we really have no idea what the future holds for Willow on Disney+. Even Jon Kasdan admits he has no idea what the possibilities even are for more seasons at this point. Fans will just have to wait and see, and possibly encourage others to check out the show before a determination is made.