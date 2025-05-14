Andor’s Final Episode Introduced A Surprising New Character, But There’s Someone Else From The Disney+ Series I Hope We See More Of In The Star Wars Universe

Warning: SPOILERS for Andor’s last three episodes are ahead!

Well, Star Wars fans, we’ve reached the end of another era. Andor has come to a close with the release of Season 2’s last three episodes on the 2025 TV schedule. There was a lot to take in from this final hurrah, from the death of characters like Luthen Rael and Major Partagaz, to finally seeing K-2SO in action on the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series. However, right now I want to focus on two characters: one who was introduced in the final moment of Andor, and one who’ve we’ve spent a lot of time with on this show, but I hope see more of in a galaxy far, far away.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Andor Family Line Continues

Cassian Andor was faced with a tough choice in last week’s Andor episodes: continue for fighting for the Rebellion or leave that behind to start a new life with Bix Calleen. Bix decided to make that choice for him, as she’d learned from a Force healer in “Messenger” that Cassian will be vital in the Rebellion’s future victories. We, of course, see that happen in Rogue One when he helps steal the plans for the first Death Star.

Leaving their home on Yavin IV behind her at the end of “Welcome to the Rebellion,” Bix informs Cassian in a hologram message that she can’t let their relationship interfere with him helping the Rebellion. When the day comes that the Rebels topple the Empire, she will find him and then they can finally have that dream life together. Sadly, we know that will never happen since Cassian will die in Jyn Erso’s arms on Scarif shortly before the events of A New Hope.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Don't miss out on any of the Star Wars franchise's movie and TV offerings. Subscribe to Disney+ so you can stay current. The platform's ad-support plan goes for $9.99 a month. You could also go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Bix was almost entirely absent from Andor’s final three episodes, which took place one year after last week’s episodes and led directly into Cassian’s final adventure in Rogue One. But before the series took its bow, we checked in one last time with Bix, who was living on the planet Mina-Rau from Season 2’s first three episodes. As she was looking out at the horizon, she had a baby in her arms. Not only was it easy enough to infer that this is her own child, it’s probably safe to assume who the father is.

So now there’s a little Andor who’s set to grow up in the final years of the Empire’s reign. Will we learn their name someday or even see them again? While I can’t say with absolute certainty, I’m skeptical to think that the Star Wars franchise won’t bring this character back at some point. Just because Diego Luna’s time as Cassian is done doesn’t mean we can’t see more of his child or Bix. Plus, given when the kid was born, it’d be easy enough to follow them as an adult during the Sequel Trilogy era. Hey, how about they show up in Ryan Gosling’s Starfighter movie?

Dedra Meero Is In Prison, But That Doesn’t Mean She Has To Stay There

If you thought Dedra Meero had it bad last week when she was devastated by Syril Karn’s death, that was just an appetizer of what was to come. Still obsessed with finding Axis after all these years, Dedra finally figured out that it was Luthen Rael and carried out an unsanctioned operation to apprehend him. Unfortunately for her, Luthen cut his wrist with a ceremonial knife from his antiques shop before she could start squeezing information out of him, requiring him to be put in a coma.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That alone was enough to get Deedra taken into Imperial custody, as her superiors had made it clear to her that Axis was no longer her concern. But it got so much worse from there. Kleya, Luthen’s assistant at the shop (and, as we learned, essentially his surrogate daughter), snuck into the hospital to cut off Luthen’s life support so he couldn’t be tortured into divulging secrets about the Rebellion once he was awake.

But the cherry on this poodoo-flavored sundae was when the investigating Imperials discovered that Luthen had learned a scattering of details about the Death Star from Lieutenant Supervisor Lonni Young, his mole in the Empire (whom he then killed), then passed them along to Kleya to share with the Rebellion. So although Orson Krennic’s initial assumption that Dedra Meero was a spy who’d shared these secrets was incorrect, the damage was nonetheless done. Partagaz killed himself rather than take the fall for Kleya escaping Coruscant, and Dedra was sent to a prison similar to the one on Narkina 5 where Cassian was sent in Season 1.

The last shot of Dedra Meero in Andor shows her in tears over how her life turned out. So it stands to reason she’ll spent the rest of her days in prison, right? Not necessarily, because in a little under half a decade, the Empire will fall. Perhaps when that happens, the New Republic will look over the Empire’s prisoners and decide which are ok to free and which should remain behind bars, so to speak. Realistically, I think Dedra probably falls into the latter category, but I’m hopeful that it’s the former that happens instead.

Dedra Meero made a lot of despicable decisions on Andor to advance her career and gain respect from her peers. Her ambition proved to be her downfall when she overextended herself in her desperation to capture Axis. Ideally her time in prison would make her realize the error of her ways and feel remorse for her actions. I’m not saying that the New Republic should just let Dedra go, as she’d arguably still be considered a war criminal. Rather, I’m envisioning her agreeing to help out the New Republic as a way to reduce her sentence or be granted leniency.

It’d be easy enough to just write Dedra off as irredeemable, but I hope that Star Wars finds a way to spotlight her again. Let’s see what happens when that keen intellect of hers is put to use for the greater good and she genuinely wants to try and make up for some of the horrible things she did as an Imperial officer. If this can’t happen onscreen, then maybe we can revisit Deedra in a novel down the line.

So with Andor behind us, next up on the upcoming Star Wars TV shows slate are Ahsoka Season 2 and the recently-announced Maul – Shadow Lord. Both shows are expected to be released in 2026, so keep checking back with us for updates on their progress.