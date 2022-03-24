The Best Disney+ Original Shows To Watch (So Far)

From the moment Disney+ launched back in 2019, it created a world of entertainment for fans of Disney content, Marvel, Star Wars and everything under the sun for viewers to enjoy. From the star-studded hit that is The Mandalorian, to successes like WandaVision, there are so many amazing Disney+ TV shows.

While there are still plenty more to come out, including Ahsoka, and several upcoming Marvel TV shows, there are some awesome series that are on the platform right now that you can binge if you’re ever feeling inclined. Here are the best Disney+ shows so far that you can stream right now.

The Mandalorian

In this show, five years after the fall of the Empire, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter ends up picking up a bounty that is a green, big-eared, child-like being. From this moment, he takes it under his care to somehow return it to where it came from, and this inspires a whole whirlwind of adventures.

I mean, do I even need to try and convince you to watch this show? It’s one of the most popular on the platform, has a great storyline, and you get to see baby Yoda. What’s not to love? With The Mandalorian Season 3 hopefully releasing in late 2022, now is the perfect time to catch up on the chapters of this incredible space saga.

And if you want more Star Wars content, be sure to check out The Book of Boba Fett , a spinoff of The Mandalorian featuring the famous character, Boba Fett. There’s also Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series. There are also several new Star Wars series coming soon - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and Andor, just to name a few, so keep an eye out.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

In this comedy drama, we follow a group of students who are attending the same school that High School Musical was shot in. And now, we get to watch them as they put on the school’s very first production of High School Musical as their own winter musical.

Okay, I know that the title of the series can make it seem a little off-putting, but I can promise you that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is actually pretty good . The cast all work very well off of each other and create some funny and heartfelt moments. Plus, the original songs are full of love, spunk, and several catchy beats that will have you tapping your foot.

Behind The Attraction

As a fan of theme parks, especially the Disney Parks, I always wondered what went into the creation of a famous ride. Well, that’s what Behind the Attraction aims to do. Through each episode, Disney Imagineers take you on a journey of the process of how a famous Disney theme park attraction was created, from Jungle Cruise to The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.

There are some amazing docuseries out there, but Behind the Attraction has won my heart ever since its premiere in 2021. It’s almost like learning about your childhood in a special kind of way, because as someone who has such great memories on some of these rides, it’s really cool to find out how they were made. This is certainly a great option if you want to learn something but also want to be entertained.

Monsters At Work

In Monsters at Work, taking place directly after the events of Monsters Inc., Mike and Sully are promoted to running Monsters Inc. now that it runs on laugh power, and a new addition to the crew, Tylor, has to somehow work his way up the corporate ladder when all his life, he’s been making sure he’d be the perfect scarer.

As someone who grew up constantly watching Monsters Inc. with my father, I love this series. The Monsters at Work cast is voiced by some awesome actors and actresses, and even Billy Crystal and John Goodman are reprising their roles as Mike and Sully. If Pixar films are your favorite thing to watch in the world, you have to give this wonderful cartoon a try.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

If you’re looking for a great spinoff show from a classic sports comedy film, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is the show for you. Featuring a young boy who didn’t make the cut for his local junior hockey team, he decides to form his own team of underdog players, coached by his mother, as well as the former Mighty Ducks coach, Gordon Bombay, in an assistant coaching position.

As someone who grew up watching The Mighty Ducks, I love this series with my whole heart. It’s a sweet continuation of a classic movie, and not only does it build on characters from the original, but also creates a new underdog story that kids of this generation will enjoy just as much. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast is filled with talent, and makes me want to keep watching after every episode - and I’m not even a fan of hockey.

Marvel Original TV Shows

While normally I would give these all their separate sections, because there’s so many - and only going to be more - it’s better to group them together:

With five shows (and counting), Disney+ has been pushing out Marvel shows like no one’s business. From the strange world of WandaVision to the Christmas action adventure of Hawkeye, watch your favorite Marvel heroes in their own stories, telling tales that will not only spill over into the movies but into other MCU television shows as well.

Something else that is quite new to the platform is that the former Netflix Marvel shows, like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and more, have moved over to the platform , joining up with the rest of the Marvel family. And with a Daredevil reboot in the works, now is the perfect time to catch up on his story.

I could go on and on about these TV series as a Marvel fan, but if you’re into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have to watch these shows.

Not only will it help you understand what the heck is going to happen in the upcoming Marvel films, but it also provides you with a great story with some amazing acting too. WandaVision even scored several Emmy nominations for how fantastic it was. They are all truly one of a kind.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder

They’re back and better than ever! The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a spinoff of the classic Disney cartoon, The Proud Family, featuring an older Penny learning to grow up and become an adult in this fast-paced world, alongside her wacky family and their antics.

Guys, this show is so much fun. The Proud Family was my show when it came out, and I would purposefully wake up early just to watch re-runs of it before school even when it went off the air. And as a former fan, I can openly say that this show still has that heart from the older series while mixing in some new fads and touches from the modern world now. Penny is just as great of a character, and the rest of her family is too.

Diary of a Future President

In this family-friendly series, Diary of a Future President follows a young Cuban-American girl on her journey to become the future president of the United States.

What I love about this series is that it’s so wholesome. It’s not filled with action or intense thrills or anything of the sort, but just a simple story with a young girl trying to work her way up in her life to somehow becoming president. Jane the Virgin cast member Gina Rodriguez executive produces this great series - even has a role in it, but I won’t reveal what. If you want something the whole family can watch, this is your show.

Dug Days

He loves you with all his heart. Dug Days, a spinoff of the Pixar film, Up, features everyone’s favorite Dog, Dug, in his day to day life living with Carl as his pet, from learning how to be the best boy to chasing down squirrels.

I’ll be honest, this series is so silly, but that doesn't stop it from bringing me joy every time I watch it. Dug Days is one of those shows where you know that it’s nothing revolutionary on television, but it’s just too cute for you to pass up. It makes you smile, laugh, roll your eyes and cry - much like any other Pixar film, but this time, only in the time-span of eleven minutes.

With all these entertaining shows, it might be hard to pick just one, but hopefully now you have an idea of some of the best. And, who knows what might happen in the next year or so? Hopefully we can get some new series to add directly onto this list.