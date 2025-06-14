Star Wars’ Temuera Morrison Is Still Waiting For More Of The Book Of Boba Fett, But I'm More Focused On His Pitch For Ahsoka Season 2

It’s been a little while since Star Wars fans last saw the titular character of The Book of Boba Fett, which ran for a single season from 2021 to 2022. The former bounter solidified his position as the daimyo of Mos Espa and was overseeing the spaceport alongside Fennic Shand. At this point, it seems that the BoBF will remain a miniseries, but its lead actor, Temuera Morrison, isn’t giving up hope that the show will return. Aside from that, Morrison is also pitching himself for Ahsoka Season 2, and I dig the idea he has.

Since he portrayed the role of Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones over two decades ago, Temuera Morrison has been incredibly passionate about his bounty hunter characters. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that during an interview with Collider, he expressed disappointment over the fact that Boba’s show has not returned. Overall, it seems the lack of a second season and the fact that a fellow “Mando-verse” show is returning isn’t lost on Morrison:

I'm sad too. Where The Book of Boba Fett Season 2? Where the hell is Season 2? I know they're doing Ahsoka Season 2. I'm going, 'Ah, where's my Season 2?

From a critical standpoint, Book of Boba Fett proved to be one of the more divisive entries in the expansive science-fiction franchise. It did receive praise for its action as well as the performance of its leading man. However, the show was also criticized for its pacing, use of Star Wars tropes and inclusion of significant storylines related to other TV properties. For instance, the show notably marked the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu of The Mandalorian, which was viewed as odd by some viewers. Nevertheless, reports on Fett’s viewership suggested it was successful amongst viewers.

Honestly, I’d be curious to see what EPs Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez would do with an additional season of the Boba-centric show. However, in the meantime, I can’t stop thinking about the suggestion Temuera Morrison floated for Ahsoka’s second season:

I’m trying to ring them up. Can I be Rex and take his helmet off, please?

Considering that all of the clone troopers, including Captain Rex, were developed from Jango Fett’s DNA (like Boba), Temuera Morrison could absolutely appear on Ahsoka. Morrison even briefly cameos as a homeless trooper on an episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In terms of the Ahsoka Tano series, it would make sense for Rex to appear. At this point, it’s fair to say that the show is – in many ways – a follow-up to the animated series Star Wars Rebels, on which Rex is an ally of the Ghost crew and Tano.

I’m definitely one of those SW fans who’s become somewhat weary due to the franchise’s over-reliance on nostalgia. With that said, given how far Ahsoka has already fallen down that rabbit hole, I say why not just have Temuera Morrison appear at Rex. It may not be out of the realm of possibility, though plot details are scarce right now. Whatever the case, I’m just hopeful that there’s an opportunity for Morrison to return to the fold at some point.

Check out both The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka’s first season on Disney+. In the meantime, read up on upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.