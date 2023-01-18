The Decision Willow Writer Jon Kasdan Knew Would Be Divisive For Fans
A lot of Willow fans had problems with the new Disney+ series, and Jon Kasdan knew they would.
The new Willow series on Disney+ was an interesting experiment to say the least. While the original film was certainly not on the level of Star Wars or Indiana Jones when it comes to its fan base, it certainly qualifies as a cult classic from Lucasfilm. There has been interest for years in seeing a Willow sequel. This meant that a lot of people were still excited for the new show, but it can’t be argued that many may have gotten something very different from what they were expecting. And one of the biggest swings the show made came in the music.
While the series' music is very well scored by Xander Rodzinski, and uses the classic theme from the movie by James Newton Howard, the show also contains a significant amount of modern rock music. Most of it can be found over each episode's closing credits, but occasionally the pop music makes its way into the show itself.
I had an opportunity to speak with writer,executive producer, and noted Willow fan Jon Kasdan following the show's finale and I asked about the decision to use these needle drops. Kasdan said he knew the choice would be divisive, but he felt the tone of Willow lent itself to a bit of rock ‘n’ roll. He said…
Jon Kasdan previously wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story and in our conversation he talked about the way that movie was perhaps a bit more constricting, simply because there was so much Star Wars history to deal with. Willow by virtue of only being the one movie, simply gave him as a writer freedom to do more for the Disney+ sequel series because less was set in stone.
The music in WIllow goes to a lot of places. We get covers of well known songs like "Enter Sandman" and "Black Hole Sun," as well as the original versions of classics like the Beach Boys "Good Vibrations" and Dire Straits "Money For Nothing." The rock music vibe goes beyond the music itself. Warwick Davis's Willow looks like an aging metalhead with long hair.
While the original Willow movie certainly doesn’t include pop music the way the series does, it’s maybe not that big a stretch to see where the idea comes from Kasdan explained that, despite not being in the show it was Val Kilmer’s performance in the movie that set the tone for the show. Kilmer is clearly having fun as Madmartigan, and the show wanted to keep that vibe going. Kasdan continued…
As Kasdan says here, not everybody loved the decision to add modern music. While critics were mostly positive on there new show fans have been lukewarm at best. For those fans looking for a more pure sword and sorcery show, the new Willow series absolutely was not that. But for others, the music made the show that much more fun. I guess we’ll see which side was right when we learn if Willow gets a Season 2.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.