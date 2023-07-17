10 Outrageous Barbie Facts That Show Just How Popular The Brand Is

Barbie is finally leading her first live-action big screen event featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. However, it is hard to believe that this did not happen sooner when you consider how, in more than six decades of existence, the fashionable doll has achieved a level of iconography that transcends the toy industry.

Even with co-writer and director Greta Gerwig's Barbie coming out on July 21, 2023, if you still happen to believe that we are hyping up this child's plaything's fame up a little too much, maybe the following fascinating bits of trivia will help you understand just how massive this brand is.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A Racy German Comic Strip Character Was The Basis For Barbie

Barbie has taken on many job titles over the years – from a teenage fashion model to a politician, and even an astronaut – but, considering the wholesome image that has kept her a hit among children and parents – “sex worker” has never been one of them. However, that was the profession of a comic strip character whom the doll’s original appearance was modeled after. According to an article by Time , Lilli was such a sensation in Germany that she inspired a doll of her own, which Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler discovered and redesigned into her own creation, Barbie, which she debuted at the New York Toy Fair on March 5, 1959.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Original Barbie Doll Sells For More Than $27,000

The very first Barbie doll – which was homaged in the new film’s first teaser trailer featuring Margot Robbie in a black-and-white striped, one-piece swimsuit – differs quite a bit from her modern appearance, specifically in how she boasts a coy, side-eyed gaze and refrains from smiling. In fact, this original design has become so rare that, according to Reader’s Digest , it could sell for about $27,450.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Many Real-Life People Have Been Made Into Barbies

One way that Barbie has proved to be more than just a toy and something of a lifestyle is the amount of famous people who have had the honor of living life in plastic and knowing it’s fantastic. In preparation of the new film, People posted an article comparing several celebrities like Beyoncé and Zendaya, to name a few, to the Barbie doll versions of themselves. But it does not stop there as the Mattel website has an entire page dedicated to the most recent public figures added to its “Role Models” line.

(Image credit: NBC)

Andy Warhol's Muse Wanted Him To Paint Him Like Barbie

Not everybody has become a Barbie in the traditional way, however. Take, for instance, BillyBoy* – the then-23-year-old jewelry designer who – according to BBC – finally agreed to Andy Warhol’s request to let him paint him on the condition that he would reimagine him in the likeness of the iconic doll. The result was the influential pop artist’s famous Barbie painting, which was one of his last endeavors before he passed away in 1987.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie Has Been Banned In Several Countries

Apparently, despite her worldwide appeal, not everybody loves Barbie. An article from 2019 by Arab News discusses how the doll has faced multiple bans in various countries, such as in the Middle East (citing the toy as “promiscuous”) or in Russia (out of fear that it would encourage infants to embrace consumerism).

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Barbie's Pregnant Friend Midge Sparked Controversy

The doll has even been a source of controversy in her own home country of the United States and one of the most notable examples was the debut of a version of Barbie’s good friend, Midge, who sported a baby bump. According to CBS News , the doll (whose stomach detached to reveal her infant child inside) was pulled from Wal-Mart’s shelves in 2002 after many parents believed it promoted teen pregnancy. However, Pregnant Midge will receive her redemption when Oscar winner and Barbie cast member Emerald Fennell portrays her.

(Image credit: Locomotion A/S)

Mattel Tried To Sue Aqua Over The "Barbie Girl" Song

You would think that a song celebrating the lasting influence of the Barbie brand would be flattering to Mattel, but that was apparently not the case when Aqua released “Barbie Girl” in 1997. According to BBC News , the company particularly took issue with a lyric that refers to the doll as a “blonde bimbo” and took legal action against the Danish-Norwegian group for copyright infringement and defamation. However, the trial was ruled in Aqua’s favor by a U.S. judge explaining that the song – a new version of which is featured in the upcoming movie – counts as parody, which is protected by the First Amendment and something a cultural icon like Barbie should be expected to be subjected to.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Largest Barbie Collection Includes More Than 18,000 Dolls

Barbie’s exponential value has made her more than just something a child would be interested in. Take, for example, Bettina Dorfmann, who was given her first Barbie doll in 1967 when she was only six, but – as of 2019 – owns 18,000 of them as an adult. According to Deutsche Welle , the German woman’s collection is the world’s largest assortment of Barbie dolls owned by one person.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Barbies Of Various Body Image Were Introduced In 2016

Barbie has gone through a number of changes since her debut – such as adopting her more recognizable smiling, forward-looking facial appearance in 1971 – but the evolution has not stopped there. As reported by Entrepreneur in 2016, Mattel would release a new line of dolls that resembled all kinds of body types – including tall, short, and curvy – in response to years of criticism that the standard design boasted unrealistic proportions.

(Image credit: CBS Media Ventures)

Women Have Augmented Their Bodies To Resemble Barbie

Some people have challenged the idea that Barbie promotes unrealistic body standards by making themselves into shockingly accurate, real-life versions of the doll. One of the more famous examples, Ukrainian model Valeria Lukyanova – the subject of a revealing GQ profile from 2017 – definitely looks like a Barbie come to life with an unusually tiny waist, cosmetically enhanced bust, and eyes that look hauntingly artificial under and heavy makeup. There are even a few living Kens, too, such as Justin Jedlica, who revealed to ITV that he has forked out $1 million dollars in plastic surgeries, resulting in many comparisons to Barbie’s beau.

