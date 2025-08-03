A Michael B. Jordan Flick With Only 31% On Rotten Tomatoes Has Quietly Been Climbing The Streaming Charts

There are a ton of new movies and TV shows on streaming, but there is also a forgotten sci-fi movie starring Michael B. Jordan that is climbing the streaming charts. Not only that, but it's doing so with a lackluster Rotten Tomatoes critics score. The film wasn’t a hit when it landed several years ago, but that’s not stopping this particular page-to-screen adaptation from quietly making a mark within the streaming realm.

It's the 2018 adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel Fahrenheit 451 that's been quietly rising in the charts. For those not in the know, the film originally premiered on HBO, of which its an original film, back in 2018. At present, the movie is available for anyone with an HBO Max subscription to stream. Though the movie boasts a staggeringly low 31% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, fans have been catching up with the movie seven years after its release.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, who co-wrote the screenplay with Amir Naderi, this take on Bradbury’s classic dystopian story is definitely one to check out. Michael B. Jordan stars as Guy Montag, a fireman with the pretty unsettling job of burning banned books. Ultimately, his neatly controlled life starts to fall apart after he meets a fascinating young woman.

The cast is impressive, featuring the talented Michael Shannon, who’s been nominated for Oscars for his roles in Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals. Alongside him are great actors like Sofia Boutella, Khandi Alexander, Lilly Singh, Martin Donovan, Andy McQueen, Dylan Taylor, Grace Lynn Kung, Keir Dullea and Cindy Katz. This film dives into heavy themes like censorship and the importance of thinking for one's self, reminding viewers of the freedoms we can take for granted.

(Image credit: HBO Films)

It's intriguing to see that nearly a decade down the road from its quiet HBO debut, Fahrenheit 451 has clawed its way into HBO Max's Top 10 Movies. With that, it's holding steady behind releases like A Minecraft Movie (Block Party Edition), I Love You Forever, The Meg, The Great Wall and Black Mako of the Abyss.

The reason for this unexpected resurgence nearly seven years after the film's release is unclear. Bahrani's flick was initially met with lukewarm reviews, with critics being quick to point out its deviations from Bradbury’s original masterpiece. Yet here it stands again, quietly demanding a second look.

One possibility for the resurgence of interest in Fahrenheit 451 is that viewers are discovering it after watching Michael B. Jordan in his 2025 blockbuster horror movie, Sinners, which is also streaming on HBO Max. After getting a glimpse of the Wire alum’s widely praised dual roles in one of the best horror movies of recent years, it would make sense for folks to seek more movies from the actor.

Regardless of the reason, it's clear thatFahrenheit 451 is making a big comeback on one of the best streaming services. With that, now’s the perfect time to check out this sci-fi film if you haven’t seen it yet!