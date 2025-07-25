I'm Literally Obsessed With How Lindsay Lohan Is Fully Embracing Barbiecore For Her Freakier Friday Premiere Fits

The 2025 movie schedule will soon see the grand return of ‘00s teen movie queen Lindsay Lohan to the big screen. Even better, the upcoming Freakier Friday sees her return to her role as Anna Coleman for more body-swapping hilarity alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, for the first time in over two decades. The early August release is fast approaching, and I’m so here for how the Our Little Secret actress has embraced Barbiecore for her premiere looks.

What Are Lindsay Lohan’s Barbiecore ‘Fits For The Freakier Friday Premieres?

While we are all well aware that the Barbenheimer joy of 2023 is far behind us, I don’t think there’s a fashion lover in the world who’d say that there is ever a wrong time to rock pink. Especially when you consider that the long-awaited Freakier Friday will feature an appearance from Lindsay Lohan’s Anna literally rocking out with her band, Pink Slip , again.

The star of some of the best 2000s movies has been busy promoting her new comedy (which, along with Jamie Lee Curtis, also stars Sophia Hammons, Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto and returning faves like Chad Michael Murray), and is going hard on Barbiecore for “purple” carpet appearances. Just look:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

Isn’t this gown just dreamy? She could literally be, like, a Movie Premiere Barbie in this ‘fit. Harper’s Bazaar has the details on this pinktastic look, and Lohan took the lead in a floor-length Miu Miu dress that’s dotted with silver rhinestones. If you happen to be wondering why she’s carrying a microphone, well that’s not only clearly a nod to Anna’s band, but actually the Mean Girls star’s purse, which is a $4,995 Judith Leiber design.

With the Lohanaissance now running at an A+, Parent Trap level it makes sense that the star would choose a happy color like pink to help promote her new film. The number of celebs who’ve worn the cheery Barbiecore look (over the past couple of years in particular) is nearly innumerable, with everyone from Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (who turned up in classic Barbie doll ‘fits many times) took on method dressing, with others like Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter taking the bright hue into 2024 and 2025. Trust me, this is way better than the low-rise jeans of the early aughts that Lohan had to deal with!

If you think bright was only on the look list for 2-year-old Luai’s mom , however, think again. Lohan rocked pink again while at the movie’s Mexico City premiere with Curtis, who also lit up the room in a lovely citrusy shade:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images for Disney))

Lohan chose a fuchsia shade this time around and is simply gorgeous in this ruched and ruffled Balmain gown , while Curtis sported an orange Carolina Herrera sweater and skirt, which was covered with ombre sequins that added a teensy bit of Barbiecore to her ‘fit as well. I have to say, there are so many shades of pink that literally no one looks bad in it, and I kinda hope to see Lohan continue this dressing method for a long time to come!