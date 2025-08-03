Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 4 Veto, And The Surprise Nomination That Could Shake Up This Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds as of Sunday, August 3rd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Week 4 of Big Brother 27 was already exciting enough when Rylie Jeffries was dethroned when Mickey Lee used her power. She put him up for eviction alongside Kelley Jorgensen and Keanu Soto. Of course, there was a possibility that the veto would get any of them off the block.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother online and watching the live feeds on Paramount+. With that, we have the results of the veto ceremony. Fair warning, the result may not come as a surprise to those watching this season, but the aftermath very well could.

(Image credit: CBS)

Keanu Won The Week 4 Veto

In what is increasingly becoming a phrase as common as "water is wet," Keanu is the veto winner this week. He won the Week 3 veto on his own and, of course, he was able to get Kaycee Clark to get him the Week 2 veto. This may seem like no big deal, but there's much more that needs to be considered moving forward.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mickey Is Floating Jimmy's Name As A Replacement On The Block, And Rachel Is Allegedly Volunteering Herself?

It assumed that once Keanu was safe, Katherine Woodman would be the obvious renomination choice to ensure Rylie has the best chance at staying on the block. The thinking was that he would throw the BB Blockbuster, in an effort to keep Katherine in the game as he's frequently promised to put her gameplay above his own. So imagine everyone's collective surprise when Mickey seemed to have switched gears off Rylie as a target completely and started discussing putting her own ally, Jimmy Heagerty, up for eviction.

More On Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) There Are 6 Big Brother Season 27 Houseguests I Feel Strongly About (For Good And Bad Reasons)

I wrote about how Jimmy would have people after him following his HOH, but I can personally say I didn't think his own allies would be targeting him. By the looks of it, this is the direction that Mickey was heavily leaning in and still seems pretty committed to. That's all assuming Rachel Reilly can't change her mind with a potentially coded suggestion that she go on the block.

As BB fans may know, it's against the rules of the game for a player to request the HOH put you them for eviction. Sure, Houseguests find ways around it every season and can usually make it known they no longer wish to be here without explicitly saying it. A number of fans seem to think when Rachel pitched Ava Pearl as an option earlier today, she seemed to be speaking in code to Mickey and indicating that she really wanted to be sent home.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As contestant Taran Armstrong and others have pointed out, Rachel recently learned many of her allies want to keep her in Big Brother Season 27 for the time being but that the minute the jury phase rolls around, they want her to be the first juror. If given the choice between being sent home pre-jury and having to stay in isolation until finale night with no real chance of winning the game, Rachel has apparently decided she'd sooner go home and be with her family. I can't say I blame her, especially now that she's seemingly facing the reality that her winning competitions like she did in the past isn't as likely this go-around.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you want to watch Big Brother on streaming, Paramount+ is the place to be. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Rachel wants to win Big Brother for a second time but, if that's not possible, watching the rest of the season with her kids and husband at home sounds better than continued isolation. Plus, she's already appeared on other reality shows like The Amazing Race and The Traitors. With that, the odds of Rachel getting the invite to pop up on another reality show are high, especially after this latest appearance on the 2025 TV schedule.

Again, though, we don't know with 100% certainty that Rachel is pitching herself and not actually suggesting Ava go home. In fact, it seems like toward the end of their conversation, she was floating Vince Panaro as a replacement nominee, and Mickey was on board with the idea. I suppose we'll see what Rachel is up to in the episodes, but I think she might've just flipped this whole week around with a bizarre conversation.

Big Brother Season 27 airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Regardless of what Mickey does this week, I would welcome some change in the usual nominations, and to see if the action in the house can't be shaken up just a bit.