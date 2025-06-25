Kim Kardashian Is Coming For Margot Robbie's (Toy) Crown With A Movie About Another Famous Toy Line

2023 saw Margot Robbie leading the summer of Barbie with a wave of hot pink in movie theaters, and women everywhere were talking about the importance of girlhood. Hollywood has certainly been thinking about ways to recapture the spirit of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster ever since, and it turns out Kim Kardashian may have the next popular doll movie, as she’s working on a live-action Bratz project with Amazon MGM Studios.

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Making A Bratz Movie

After there was apparently a “competitive bidding battle” between numerous studios for a Kim Kardashian Bratz movie, Deadline reports Amazon MGM Studios made the deal. The movie is being written by newcomers Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick, and Kardashian could play the movie’s villain. We don’t know anything about the vision behind the Bratz movie yet, but I would assume the production is aiming to learn from the 2007 Bratz movie, which has gone down in history as one of the most terrible movies based on classic toys.

Bratz dolls first came out in 2001 and were especially popular throughout the 2000s. The line has sold over 200 million dolls to date globally, boasting the highest social media engagement of any toy brand across the globe. That last fact would certainly track with Kim Kardashian’s brand, considering the personality has one of the most followed Instagram accounts in the world. When the line started it consisted of four main Bratz character dolls: Cloe, Yasmin, Jade, Sasha, so we’d assume the movie would star live-action versions of these characters.

As of late, Kim Kardashian has been making moves in her acting career, between landing both a Netflix movie called The 5th Wheel and an untitled Amazon thriller early last year after also starring in Season 12 of American Horror Story in 2023.

Stream Barbie with an HBO Max plan

The streaming home of Barbie is on HBO Max, especially after it leaves Netflix on July 14. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a HBO Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Margot Robbie Is Adapting A Couple Of Famous Games After Barbie

All the while, Margot Robbie just returned to acting after a break after Barbie for her upcoming movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, coming out in September. Behind the scenes with her production company LuckyChap, which also produced Barbie, she’s been working on a couple of adaptations of beloved games. In early 2024, it was reported that Robbie was working on a Sims movie, with Loki producer Kate Herron tapped as writer and director.

Additionally, Robbie is also working on a Monopoly movie with Hasbro, which was announced at last year’s CinemaCon while we were in attendance. After the huge success of Barbie it’s no surprise not only Robbie, but Kim Kardashian are trying to recapture the magic of the summer phenomenon, but can the adaptation of Bratz, Sims or Monopoly attract the same love as Greta Gerwig’s movie? Time will tell.