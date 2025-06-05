After Barbenheimer dominated the box office , Forbes declared Margot Robbie as 2023’s world’s highest-paid actress. But after Barbie (which is streaming with your Netflix subscription ) premiered, we haven’t seen the Australian actress on the big screen. With Robbie returning to acting with September's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the talented actress opened up about returning to work after years away from a set, and her description has me hooked.

While the About Time actress hasn’t starred in movies since Barbie, she’s been the producer of top movies like Saltburn and My Old Ass. But as A Big Bold Beautiful Journey makes us happy that she hasn’t stepped away from acting , she got candid with Vanity Fair about what it was like to step back onto a movie set, and I love her description:

I think that’s the longest break I’ve ever had between jobs. I thought it would be more scary to be walking onto the Big Bold set on day one, but it wasn’t. Everything about this film was immediately comfortable.

Compared to the challenging prep work that Margot Robbie did for Barbie , working with acting, dialect, and movement coaches, I can understand why starring in Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey would be “comfortable.” The light rom-com movie has Robbie starring alongside Colin Farrell as two people directed by a GPS to step into different doors of their past that would pull the duo closer in the present. With such a fun story, it’s easy to see how the Birds of Prey actress could feel relaxed filming the 2025 movie release . If walking back onto set was a breeze after a long break, it proves the actress is right where she belongs.

To say that Barbie was a big movie in 2023 would be an understatement. Making $1.4 billion at the box office, the comedy broke an insane record for Warner Bros. as their highest-grossing movie and the biggest movie of the year in general. But while sharing an update on the Ocean's Eleven prequel , Margot Robbie’s honest reason for taking a break from acting was feeling “everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now,” but that “producing is 24/7.” As the Greta Gerwig movie came with lots of promotions and a big press tour that had the actress in full-on Barbiecore , I can imagine an overwhelming experience like that can make anyone want to take a step back.

Other than Barbie, Margot Robbie has starred in plenty of big movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and more. But the Academy Award nominee explains why A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will hit close to the hearts of audiences:

If audiences feel even a tiny slice of how magical it felt making this movie, then they’ll have the most incredible experience in the theater. Making this movie was truly one of the most magical experiences of my life.

If a movie like Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey can make Margot Robbie feel “magical,” it’s already making me psyched for the effect it’ll have on me after I watch it in theaters. With the visuals inspired by phenomenal movies like Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli movies and The Truman Show, it’ll be a breath of fresh air to see an original movie that will bring audiences into a dream they won’t want to wake up from.

Margot Robbie is saying a lot of good things about how returning to set is “comfortable” and “magical.” If A Big Bold Beautiful Journey can give the I, Tonya actress some feel-good vibes, this makes me excited for the impact the new movie will have on audiences. We’ll all get to feel some magic with Robbie’s new flick in theaters on September 19th.