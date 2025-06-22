Millie Bobby Brown Sported A Stellar Pink Fit, And It Was Giving Barbiecore Goddess

Barbenheimer may have taken over box offices two years ago but, as another summer rolls around, celebrities are still proving Barbiecore fashion is here to stay. After Margot Robbie spent the entire Barbie press tour and the 2024 award season in all pink fits, Barbiecore became a phenomenon. As more stars continue to don pink fits, one of the latest to do so is Millie Bobby Brown. The actress showed off a sweet ensemble that made her look like what can only be described as a Barbiecore goddess.

Millie Bobby Brown clearly wasn’t gonna miss the chance to show off her own pink attire this season. In a picture posted to her Instagram, the Stranger Things phenom stuns in a dusty pink, plunging shawl, paired with a sequined, lacy bra pinned perfectly with a bow. All I can say is, not anyone can pull off this look, and she does so flawlessly. Check it out:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

Don’t think I missed the matching pink nails and jewelry. Brown completes the look with a bold, pink blush, almost certainly from her makeup line, Florence By Mills. Just because she’s living the farm life with hubby Jake Bon Jovi doesn’t mean she can’t still get all dolled up. This diva is truly a fashion icon, and I can’t understand why she was getting so much hate on the internet for her fashion choices. She knows how to rock anything from ruby red sequins to a little black dress.

It’s no wonder Sabrina Carpenter fell in love with Millie Bobby Brown at her concert. Carpenter chose Brown as one of her “Juno” arrests. The two friends seem to have similar fashion sensibilities, as Carpenter recently switched it up, also opting for a Barbiecore number of her own at a W Magazine party.

When it comes to other stars who've rocked Barbiecore as of late, Jennifer Lopez popped out to the F1 Grand Prix in a skintight, pastel pink catsuit. And Jenna Ortega proved Barbie could go mob wife if she wanted.

As for the Enola Holmes star, she's spent the past few months as a blonde, much like the Short n’ Sweet artist, leading many to believe she is competing for a starring role in the proposed Britney Spears biopic. That rumor might be put to rest as, alongside this perfectly pink outfit, the Godzilla vs. Kong actress is debuting her return to brunette.

One thing is for certain, 21-year-old Brown is all grown up, and this post proves it. Her style and the way she presents herself has changed so much since she first appeared as Eleven on ST. Nine years later, the kids are all grown up, and we’ve had the privilege of watching them do so over the years.

The end is near though, as the final season of Stranger Things is set to release drop most of its episodes amid the 2025 TV schedule, starting this November for those with a Netflix subscription. While I’m eagerly anticipating a full trailer, I also can’t wait to see what outfits Millie Bobby Brown has in store for the upcoming press tour. Right now, it's hard seeing much topping her goddess-like Barbiecore fit.