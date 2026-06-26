Anchorman And Talladega Nights’ Adam McKay Finally Spoke Out On Breaking Up With Will Ferrell

Hollywood has seen some truly iconic comedy-based partnerships over the years, and Will Ferrell & Adam McKay certainly fit the bill. Together, they produced some of the most beloved comedies of all time, like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Unfortunately, in 2019, it was confirmed that Ferrell and McKay had parted ways as partners, and they haven’t worked together since. McKay is now opening up about that split and sharing whether he’d ever reunite with Ferrell.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Talladega Nights (and, yes, I did just say 20th), McKay took part in an interview and laid out the finer details of the film’s production. The Oscar-winning filmmaker was eventually asked about the breakdown of his relationship with Ferrell, which led him to share some candid thoughts. McKay admitted it was a “shame” that he and his longtime collaborator weren’t able to keep their partnership intact. From there, he also went into detail about why that relationship ultimately broke down after 13 years:

It's a shame because we had a great creative partnership. I think both of us underestimated the complications that go with not just having a company, but a very successful company. We had it for a long time and did a lot of cool projects. And Ferrell said it publicly, he was never someone who wanted to produce, so he was always half in and half out, but then he would love it and be proud of the company, but by the end, he wanted to move on. It had become too much extra work; it was never his passion. I was really the one who wanted to produce, but a movie star's life is very different than a writer-director's life. So we split up.

Ferrell and McKay co-ran the since-dissolved Gary Sanchez Productions, which produced not only many of Ferrell’s best movies but other notable comedies as well. These comments that McKay shared with Business Insider shed a lot of light on the specifics, and they also align with sentiments shared by Ferrell in 2021. At the time, the famous SNL alum explained that he wasn’t eying the “growth and a sphere of influence” that McKay was pursuing.

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As a fan of much of the work that the two Step Brothers producers did together, I was honestly shocked and saddened that they decided not to make films anymore. I have been wondering, however, whether there’s any chance that they could patch things up and work together again. Well, fans may feel somewhat optimistic about that possibility after seeing what Adam McKay had to say about a potential reunion:

I totally have been open to the idea. We always got along great, we were tremendous creative partners. The only thing that caused acrimony between us was when we decided to end our production company, Gary Sanchez. And I know it was reported one way or the other, but that was really it.

What’s more is that McKay also says he holds “no hard feelings” towards Ferrell and acknowledged that they had “a great run.” It’s hard to argue against that last point, considering their filmography. I’d love nothing more than to see McKay and Ferrell working together again and, if they did join forces again, I’m sure they could come up with something fun. Maybe they could even pursue the discarded Talladega Nights sequel, which McKay even talked up in his recent interview.

Until there’s actual movement, though, fans will just have to hope and pray that Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are reunited by their mutual love of comedy. Fans can still enjoy their work in the meantime, though, as the nearly 20-year-old Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is now streamable with a Hulu subscription.