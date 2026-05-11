I’m Cracking Up Over How Martin Short Roasted Steve Martin When They Met For The First Time

Steve Martin and Martin Short have been thick as thieves for decades, and it shows. The duo seem to do everything together, from comedy shows, to movies like Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, to their hit TV show, Only Murders in the Building (on which they work with Selena Gomez). They even hosted SNL together in 2022 and 1986. It’s hard not to adore these two together and the hilarity that evoke. Now, Short is opening up about the time when he first met his comedy partner and, of course, effectively roasted him.

During a recent panel in Los Angeles for Netflix Is a Joke Presents: This Better Be Funny with David Letterman, the SCTV alum reflected on his long-held friendship with Steve Martin and the moment he knew the pair of them would be friends for a very long time. It all started when they met for the first time after appearing on Letterman’s show in the '80s. However, they got a proper introduction when they were about to do Three Amigos together. Short explained (via People):

Then I flew to Los Angeles to pick up the script for Three Amigos from his house. I walked in and saw all this incredible art and said, 'How did you get this rich? Because I've seen your act.' We’ve been close ever since.

If anyone has seen these two do a comedy act together, or even just interact on a talk show, this sets the tone for their entire dynamic. Short and Martin rib each other relentlessly, tossing back and forth cleverly thought-out insults that never offend. The two are both incredibly self aware, and also respect the art of joke-telling too much to ever be upset by something the other person says. All in all, they are constantly reveling in each others’ sense of humor and watching it all go down is such a joy to watch.

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Not only has this humorous back-and-forth been decades spanning, but it’s also been decade defining. Short and Martin have been putting on shows together for years and the schtick still never gets old. The same sense of humor they established together in the 80s can be seen prominently on their award winning show, Only Murders in the Building, which appeals to all ages. They are an absolute delight, and it’s apropos to hear that their friendship started exactly the way fans would expect

Both are absolutely brilliant comedians, so no one ever outdoes the other, which makes their friendship work so well and makes them want to continue performing together. A lot of their close relationship, and more about Short’s life is about to be chronicled in the upcoming documentary Marty, Life Is Short. They have both been a massive part of each other's lives and hearing more about this connection will be such a joy, even if a lot of their story is likely going to be told in jest.

You can stream Marty, Life Is Short with a Netflix subscription when it premieres on the service on May 12th. Fans of Steve Martin and Martin Short should also check them out alongside Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription.