Seth Rogen Says Superbad Wouldn’t Be Made Today, But Not For The Reason You Might Be Guessing
That's not the reason I would have thought.
Over the years, Superbad has become one of those movies people love to revisit and reexamine. Some fans still consider it not just one of the greatest movies of the 2000s, but one of the best comedies ever. Although some have argued that certain jokes and attitudes have aged less gracefully. So when Seth Rogen recently said the movie would never get made today, I immediately assumed he was referring to the content. Turns out, that wasn’t the issue at all.
During an appearance on The Interview, the podcast from The New York Times, Rogen reflected on how dramatically Hollywood has changed since he and Evan Goldberg brought Superbad to theaters in 2007. According to the actor, producer and co-writer, the biggest difference lies in how studios approach risk when planning their 2026 movie release calendar and beyond. As he explained:
That's a fascinating answer because the movie itself has frequently been part of conversations about how comedy evolves, along with Mel Brooks's classic Blazing Saddles. Some of the elements that feel like products of their era, but it’s hard not to acknowledge why the movie remains beloved nearly two decades later.
According to the Pineapple Express star, modern studios want nearly every piece of the puzzle locked down before committing to production. He continued:
Rogen argued that the process isn't necessarily impossible, but it has become far more complicated because of what he views as increasing risk aversion. A couple of beats later, he credited former Sony executive Amy Pascal for trusting the creative team instead of chasing the safest possible option. He added:
That is an interesting contrast with how Superbad actually came together. Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse were not major movie stars at the time. The Superbad cast became stars because of the film's success, not the other way around.
Ironically, some corners of Hollywood seem to be moving in the opposite direction. Recent horror hits like Obsession have embraced a more filmmaker-driven model. Curry Barker reportedly arrived with much of the project already assembled, giving him leverage and the freedom to choose Focus Features as the film’s distributor. That approach has been paying off for new horror movies for years, and it makes me wonder whether smaller comedies could follow a similar blueprint. Instead of waiting for studios to eliminate every ounce of risk, perhaps the next Superbad gets made by creators who show up with the movie already in hand.
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That is what makes Rogen’s comments so interesting. Whether Superbad’s humor would land the same way in 2026 is one conversation. Whether Hollywood would still take a chance on an original R-rated teen comedy with relatively unknown actors is another entirely. Maybe the future of the next raunchy teen comedy belongs to young filmmakers who show up with the movie ready to go, and for a fraction of the cost. Hey, if horror doesn't need big stars, neither should comedy. Just bring the jokes.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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