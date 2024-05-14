The 10 Best Francis Ford Coppola Movies, Ranked

Everybody talks about Spielberg, Scorsese, and Tarantino when discussing the greatest American filmmakers, and for good reason. But, one prominent director who often gets left out of the conversation (pun not intended) is Francis Ford Coppola. And look, I get it. One might say that his best days (mostly in the ‘70s, ‘80s, and '90s) are behind him.

But, with his star-studded epic, Megalopolis , finally coming to theaters, I thought that now is as good a time as any to give the prestigious director his flowers. So, here are the ten best Francis Ford Coppola movies, ranked.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

10. Captain EO (1986)

Really? Captain EO? On this list? And my answer to that is, yes, because Captain EO is awesome.

Essentially a theme park attraction at Disney World (which unfortunately, is now shut down forever) , Captain EO, which starred the King of Pop, is essentially Star Wars, but just the Han Solo parts… and starring Michael Jackson. Okay, that’s being a little reductive, but still, the story for this little-over-10-minutes film isn’t really all that important. What is important is that this was one of the first 4D movies ever, as mist would spray your face and the seats would rock to simulate what was going on on-screen.

And mind you, this came out in 1986, so it was a bold approach for a man who, up to this point anyway, stayed more in the lane of directing prestige pictures. That said, Captain EO is a really fun film, and definitely less terrifying than another Michael Jackson movie that scarred me for life .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

9. Rumble Fish (1983)

The other Francis Ford Coppola/S.E. Hinton collaboration, one might argue that Rumble Fish is superior to The Outsiders, due to its avant-garde style, but I tend to believe that it’s just the more artistic movie.

It is good though. Similar to The Outsiders, Rumble Fish is also about gangs, but it’s more focused on its two leads, those being Mickey Rourke as “The Motorcycle Boy,” and his younger brother, Rusty James, played by Matt Dillon. What really makes Rumble Fish shine though is how it feels like a more grown-up version of The Outsiders, similar to the book.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a sense, it almost feels philosophical in nature, even with its propulsive plot. I’m happy that Rumble Fish is finally getting more recognition these days. You can even get it on the Criterion Collection , which further shows its artistic nature.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

8. The Rainmaker (1997)

Based on the excellent John Grisham novel of the same name, and starring the likes of Matt Damon, Danny DeVito, Claire Danes, and Mickey Rourke, amongst others, The Rainmaker might be one of Coppola’s most underappreciated movies.

The story of an upstart attorney (Damon) who pairs up with another lawyer (DeVito) to go after an insurance company, The Rainmaker goes deep into the minutiae of law, but still feels compelling throughout.

It might be because we care about all of the characters, as each actor perfectly fits the role given to them. The story is constantly moving, and all of the personal, character-driven moments eventually coalesce and filter back into the overall plot. If I have any one complaint, it’s that it’s not quite as good as the book. But, very few film adaptations are , so I really can’t hold that against it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

7. The Outsiders (1983)

Undoubtedly shown in classrooms across the country, The Outsiders, which starred the likes of Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe (Who actually have an interesting story together surrounding this film), and many others, is fantastic.

The story of a teenager named Ponyboy (played by C. Thomas Howell), who goes on the lam with his friend after his pal accidentally killed somebody, the rivalry between the Greasers and the Socs is played out to perfection in this classic ‘80s movie.

Sure, the acting could be a little better at times , but for such a classic novel, the movie does a great job of replicating that ‘60s feeling that has made the book beloved by teenagers across the world. Even if it is 40 years old, this iconic movie has still found a way to stay golden.

(Image credit: Paramount)

6. The Godfather Part III (1990)

Probably the most controversial movie on this list, The Godfather Part III has a reputation as being a “bad” movie, but it’s not bad. It’s just nowhere near as good as the first two.

The Godfather Part III is basically a redemption story. Michael (still played by Al Pacino) has been racked with guilt over murdering his brother, and he tries to legitimize the business by working with the Vatican. But, you know, just when he thinks he’s out, they pull him back in.

A lot of people harp on Sophia Coppola’s acting, and yes, it’s definitely an issue. But, the film is still entertaining, and Francis Ford Coppola still showed that he could step back into this world effectively. So, a masterpiece? No, but still a very good film, nonetheless.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

5. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

One of the best sexy horror movies of all time , Bram Stoker’s Dracula succeeds due to its atmosphere, and its performances.

With a massive cast including Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and an absolutely amazing Gary Oldman, amongst others, this movie does a so-so job of actually retelling the famous novel, but it makes up for it in spades by being a convincingly gothic masterpiece that really can’t be beaten when it comes to its tone and mood.

There might be other more accurate interpretations of Dracula, but this is still, to this very day, my absolute favorite.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

4. The Conversation (1974)

Francis Ford Coppola holds the distinction of being one of the few directors who has had two films up for Best Picture in the same year. And, in 1974, those two films were the next entry on this list, and The Conversation, which stars Gene Hackman as an increasingly paranoid surveillance expert who may have just overheard a murder plot during a wire tapping.

The Conversation is a taut (but deliberate) film, and it’s driven by Hackman’s thrilling performance, as he gets more and more concerned about both the lives that he overheard on the tape, but also his own. The film is unassumingly excellent, and by the end of it, you find yourself absolutely breathless.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

3. The Godfather Part II (1974)

The first and rare example of a sequel film to win Best Picture, The Godfather Part II is deserving of the honor. Telling a dual story of Vito Corleone (Played by Robert De Niro) as a young man, and Michael Corleone (Pacino) as the current don, The Godfather Part II is sheer epic in scope.

Given the day, I might say that Part II is better than the original, as it feels so much more personal. And, it has such great scenes! The shot of the Statue of Liberty, the kiss of death, the scene on the boat. By any metric, this would be any director’s best movie, but there are still two more slots available!

(Image credit: United Artists)

2. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Our pick for the best war movie ever made (and my personal favorite movie), Apocalypse Now is like a descent into madness. Starring Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen, and a very young Laurence Fishburne, Apocalypse Now takes place during Vietnam, but it centers around the themes of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness.

I love every last thing about this movie – the chilling narration, the slow, gradual pacing, the soundtrack, the visuals, and of course, the acting. Marlon Brando has never been more terrifying. I think Apocalypse Now is the greatest movie ever made, but I’m well aware of public opinion, and what most people consider to be Coppola’s best movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

1. The Godfather (1972)

There’s probably no more classic crime film than The Godfather. There were many films about the mob prior to this ‘70s epic, but no film truly captured the attention and hearts more than Coppola’s first venture into the lives of the Corleone family.

And here’s the thing. I do love Part II, but the original is just so much leaner, and more impactful. Marlon Brando as Don Corleone is up there with the greatest characters in cinema history, right next to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and Darth Vader, and it’s impossible not to see the impact that this film had on cinema and television as a whole, even today.

Whenever anybody ranks the greatest movies to ever win Best Picture, the original The Godfather is usually at the top of that list, and for good reason. It’s really that magnificent.

And that’s the list! What’s your favorite Francis Ford Coppola movie? For more news on all things Coppola-related, be sure to swing around here often!