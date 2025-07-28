‘It Was Really Like A Movie’: Alternate Juror In Diddy’s Trial Discusses The Case And Why He Thinks The Defense Was Able To Beat That RICO Charge

It's been a few weeks since the conclusion of Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial in New York. The rapper, who’s also famously known as Diddy, received a mixed verdict that saw him avoid a racketeering (or RICO) charge. In the aftermath of the case, analysts continue to share their takes on the legal proceedings and what lies ahead. A few people who were directly connected to the trial have also spoken out. One such person to do so is an alternate juror, who shared his take on the vibe in the courtroom and the defense’s strategy.

The Juror Talks About What It Was Like Being In The Courtroom For Diddy’s Trial?

Early on, experts predicted that assembling a jury for 55-year-old Diddy’s trial would be difficult. 12 jurors were ultimately selected, though, and six alternates were on hand as well. One of those alternates spoke to Fox News after the trial and confirmed his identity with an official badge. During his conversation, the unnamed juror told the news outlet that before the “Finna Get Loose” artist’s trial, he hadn’t had many experiences in court. Based on the way the juror summed up everything, though, it sounds like he’ll never forget it:

It was really like a movie. Just as a witness who's never been, you know, who's never been really in the court, never been a juror… never followed the courts or never done any of this stuff, just to be there and watch that and how they conducted themselves was very memorable.

Throughout the trial, not only did the prosecution and defense proceed as necessary, but there were also notable developments. Prosecutors brought up a myriad of individuals to testify, with some being celebrities. Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified and rapper Kid Cudi took to the stand as well. Ultimately, Combs was only found guilty on two of the four charges he was facing, and the alternate juror has a take on that as well.

Why Does The Juror Think The Defense Beat The Racketeering Charge?

Diddy was ultimately found guilty on two charges of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Grammy winner was acquitted, however, on counts of racketeering and sex trafficking, with the former charge being particularly significant. A RICO charge refers to the allegation that a defendant partook in organized crime or developed a criminal enterprise of some kind. In Diddy’s case, the prosecution came up short, and the alternate juror believes that the defense “poked holes” in their case in multiple ways:

I mean, there were always moments where there was, you know, when the defense really was able to get in. I mean one that really stood out for me… I even wrote it in my notes, was the cross-examination of Dawn Richard. But Miss Westmoreland, you know, her cross-examination of her, and even Bana. I mean… she definitely poked holes. I think that's why they had her do that, but just to see how she did it, it really was something just to behold.

Singer Dawn Richard claimed to have told Cassie to leave Diddy after she witnessed the rapper abusing her. Richard also recalled that she and Diddy later spoke about his purported altercation with Cassie and that he asked that she not say anything about the “passion” she witnessed between him and his partner. Additionally, Richard suggested that the record producer threatened her life, though the defense noted that the Danity Kane alum didn’t bring that reported threat up a week before the trial.

During the trial, Bryana “Bana” Bongolan – a friend of Cassie’s – also alleged that Sean Combs dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony during an argument. However, while being cross-examined by Combs’ lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland, Bongolan admitted that she couldn’t remember exact details.

With the court case now done, Diddy remains in the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center and will stay there up until his sentencing, which takes place on October 3. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether other jurors or more will speak out about their experiences in the courtroom.