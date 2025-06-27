Jurassic Park And Schindler's List Both Came Out In 1993: 6 Times Spielberg Made A Popcorn Flick And A Serious Movie In The Same Year

I'm just some plebeian film fan, but even I can tell you that making movies must be some seriously difficult work. So, kudos to the directors who can do not one, but MULTIPLE movies in a single year.

For example, two of Francis Ford Copolla's best movies came out in 1974, those being The Godfather, Part II, and The Conversation. And, in 2000, we got Erin Brockovich, and Traffic, both from Steven Soderbergh.

Well, today, I want to talk about another Steven, that being Steven Spielberg. Did you know that he's had two films come out in one year six times in his lengthy career? But, here's the interesting part: It appears that when he did this, he directed one popcorn flick, and one serious flick, almost as if he needed the balance. Don't believe me? Check this out.

1989: Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, And Always

The first time Spielberg had two movies come out in one calendar year was in 1989. That year we got Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which has a lot of cool behind the scenes facts, and what might be Spielberg's least talked about film, Always, starring Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, and many others.

Last Crusade is a fitting, action-packed conclusion to what was initially thought to be a trilogy, and it's many people's favorite sequel in the series (though, I'll always personally be a Temple of Doom man, myself ).

It's a great movie, but I actually think the more interesting Spielberg film of ‘89 was Always, which was a remake of Victor Flemings’ movie, A Guy Named Joe.

In Always, a pilot (Dreyfuss) dies, and he comes back as a ghost to guide a new pilot from beyond the grave. All the while, this new pilot falls in love with the ghost's girlfriend.

It's not the most dramatic film in the world (it's actually a romantic fantasy film), but it's definitely not an action movie, either. It's really sweet.

1993: Jurassic Park, And Schindler's List

Many will likely argue that 1975 is the most important year in Spielberg's career since that's the year that Jaws came out.

However, I would argue that 1993 is Spielberg’s most important year, since that's when he released two of his most important films, Jurassic Park, and Schindler's List.

Now, if you're a ‘90s kid like myself , then you already know the importance of Jurassic Park, as a lot of us saw that movie in the theater! Based on the Michael Crichton book of the same name , JP is the one of the biggest popcorn movies that Spielberg has ever made, and a lot of us were covering our eyes when we first saw it, especially during the raptor scenes.

Then you had Schindler's List, which is one of the greatest movies of all time. Spielberg has won two Best Director Oscars, but only one Best Picture trophy, and that was for this Holocaust drama.

With possibly the most serious film Spielberg ever directed, ‘93 is the clearest example of his popcorn/serious director sensibilities. So, like I said, it’s his most important year ever.

1997: The Lost World: Jurassic Park, And Amistad

Spielberg took a hiatus from filmmaking after ‘93, only to return with yet another popcorn flick in ‘97 with The Lost World: Jurassic Park. And, for his serious movie, he tackled a slave revolt with Amistad.

With The Lost World, which Spielberg himself doesn't even seem to like , we got an inferior sequel to the masterful first movie. Still and all, it is a popcorn flick with a T-Rex rampaging through San Diego for good measure.

Arguably the superior film of ‘97 was Spielberg's serious picture, Amistad.

Starring Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey (pre-McConaissance), and Djimon Hounsou in his breakout role, it is part historical film, part legal drama.

It's a worthy film, and a certified tearjerker, but definitely not the masterpiece that is Schindler's, that’s for sure.

2002: Minority Report, And Catch Me If You Can

2002 might be Spielberg's most interesting dual picture year yet in that it seems like he flip-flopped the concept of directing one popcorn flick, and one serious movie.

What I mean is, his “popcorn movie,” Minority Report, often feels more serious than his “serious film,” the mostly light and airy Catch Me If You Can.

Minority Report, which stars Tom Cruise, is a science fiction flick based off of a Philip K. Dick novella. It deals with the concept of “pre-crime” and turns into a pulse pounding chase movie midway through that deals with the heady theme of, what even is free will?

Inversely, Catch Me If You Can, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, almost feels like the popcorn flick this time around…if you were only judging it from its playful first act. It's based on the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., who was a con man before he was even able to legally drink.

It has its dramatic moments, but it’s nowhere near Schindler’s or Amistad when it comes to seriousness. So, it always makes me wonder – what was Spielberg’s “serious” movie in 2002, and what was his popcorn flick? Whichever it was, you can't go wrong because they’re both really good.

2005: War Of The Worlds, And Munich

Now, unlike 2002 where it was questionable which was the popcorn movie, and which was the serious film, there can be no doubt in anybody’s mind what was serious for Spielberg in 2005, and what was popcorn.

That’s because we got the bombastic, Cruise-starring-sci-fi-action-thriller War of the Worlds in June, and what may be Spielberg’s second darkest movie after Schindler’s in Munich, which came out just in time for the end of the year in December.

Based on the H.G. Wells' novel, Worlds has everything you could want in a summer blockbuster. It has Cruise running from explosions, aliens, and other tense and exciting action scenes. If not for its abrupt ending, I’d say that it’s one of Spielberg’s greatest popcorn flicks ever.

Munich, on the other hand, is a historical drama, and one of the few, “This is only for adults” movies that the director has ever made. It stars Eric Bana, amongst others, and concerns the retaliation after the murders of Israelis during the 1972 Olympics. It’s a pitch black film that questions morality, and like all good historical dramas, it draws parallels to modern day times, unfortunately.

It’s a shame that there’s only one more year on this list, because outside of 1993, 2005 might be the second best year in Spielberg’s career.

2011: The Adventures Of Tintin, And War Horse

Lastly, in 2011 we got what I might call two of Spielberg’s more forgotten movies in The Adventures of Tintin and War Horse.

Based on the Tintin comic book series (which means that yes, even Spielberg has directed a comic book movie), The Adventures of Tintin might be Spielberg’s most unique popcorn movie yet.

I say this because even though he was an executive producer behind some of the greatest animated shows of all time like Freakazoid!, Tiny Toon Adventures, and Animaniacs (as well as the, I-can't-believe-it's-not-Disney movie , An American Tail), Tintin was his first (and currently only) venture into directing an animated feature film.

And, it’s exciting! This was my introduction to the character, and I loved seeing him (and his dog, Snowy), on the hunt for hidden treasure. Now, if only we could get that sequel . War Horse, which stars Jermey Irvine, is the serious film, and it concerns a horse sold off during World War I, and all of the people the horse meets along the way.

I wouldn’t call it one of the best war movies ever made (It’s more the story of a boy and his horse), but it is quite harrowing at times, and certainly not what I would deem a popcorn flick.

That’s all of them! Which is your favorite dual picture year for Spielberg? I’d love to hear your thoughts.