I'm Already So Hyped For One Stranger Things Moment Coming In Season 5

When it comes to the 2025 Netflix schedule , there are numerous new releases that we are excited about, and one of them is Stranger Things Season 5 . It feels like we have been waiting ages for this series to return for its final run, when in reality, it’s been three years, but that’s still a long time.

And while other shows are returning as well, such as The Sandman for its current second season, or the upcoming Wednesday Season 2 , Stranger Things holds a special place in our hearts and minds. As a longtime fan who was waiting ages for the Stranger Things trailer , there’s one moment that has gotten me even more hyped.

That Moment With Linda Hamilton's Character Has Me Wondering How Big Of A Role She'll Play

When Linda Hamilton was announced as a character for Stranger Things Season 5, I was excited, but I was also cautious. In my lifetime, I’ve seen it time and again where shows will bring in a super big name for a cameo, only to have them not necessarily have anything to do with the plot.

While Stranger Things is one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t pull a fast one, like other shows have. However, from the trailer, we see Linda Hamilton, and she’s not just sitting there looking awesome – she is actively shooting a gun, looking like she’s about to take something down, and is walking through a red beam of light.

That's how you introduce a famous actor as a new character for a show. That’s the kind of dramatic first look that we need as fans. I mean, there were plenty of other moments in the trailer to get excited over or theorize about – like Season 4 all-star Eddie and his defaced tombstone, or that radio station.

Even so, Linda Hamilton’s appearance is the one thing that makes me want November right now. Can I get a time machine, please?

As A Terminator Fan, I Can Only Wonder What Kind Of Character She'll Bring To Another Sci-Fi Legend

According to Tudum , Linda Hamilton is set to play a character named Dr. Kay. I’m not sure who that is, but in this world of Stranger Things, doctors are usually not super good guys – but I’m still holding out hope she’ll end up on the gang’s side.

That being said, I’m looking forward to getting to know this new character. Linda Hamilton is a movie legend, not just for her work in some of the best sci-fi movies , such as The Terminator, but also for what she represents for women within that industry. I feel like there were so many groundbreakers when it came to women in sci-fi and horror in the 1980s that seeing them do the same kind of genre years later is heartwarming to me.

It’s like watching your hero grow up with you and return to what you love most – and what made them a household name. Linda Hamilton was that for me, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store.

I’m champing at the bit and counting down the days until I get to watch Stranger Things Season 5—time to get excited, especially for Linda Hamilton.