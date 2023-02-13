Hollywood Producer Who Made Films With Chris Pratt And Maggie Gyllenhaal Sentenced To 5 Years For Secretly Running Prostitution Ring

A producer of films starring the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Sophie Turner, and appearing in films with Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke, among others, has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a single charge of conspiracy for running a prostitution ring that reportedly left at least one woman with permanent brain damage.

Dillon Jordan operated PaperChase Films starting in 2013 which produced several films including the well-regarded Netflix movie The Kindergarten Teacher starring Maggie Gyllenhaal. By then, however, the Daily Mail reports that Jordan was already three years into operating a prostitution ring that offered women to wealthy clients and operated sex parties both in the U.S. and overseas. He also appeared on screen in a small part in Vincent D'Onofrio's directorial effort The Kid with Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke.

Most of the movies Jordan was involved in were small projects that were not widely marketed. The Kindergarten Teacher is probably the best-known of the films from PaperChase. It won a Best Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival for Sara Colangelo where it was also nominated for the Grand Jury prize. Maggie Gyllenhaal was also recognized by several critics groups for her lead performance.

The production company apparently was born out of the prostitution ring, as several producers and other investors were clients of the ring. One client reportedly invested as much as $250,000 in Jordan's legitimate film projects.

In addition to the movie studio, Jordan also ran a party and event planning company. Prosecutors claim that he used both companies as fronts for prostitution, charging between $3,000 and $15, 000 per encounter and taking as much as 40 percent of that for himself. He allegedly profited to the tune of $1.4 million in total.

Jordan pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy last year. Five years was the maximum sentence allowed under the law. The judge in the case reportedly said that due to the damage done to the women involved, he would have made the sentence longer had he been allowed to do so. One unidentified woman who testified said that she nearly died a decade ago when Jordan forced her to take a mix of drugs during a party. At sentencing, Dillon Jordan apologized to his victims.

At one point Dillon Jordan's prostitution ring reportedly consisted of as many as 75 women, some of which worked in the U.S. and others in the U.K. Dillon was accused of working with other conspirators to recruit and direct women into prostitution, including by arranging flights for multiple women to travel from California to New York specifically to commit acts of prostitution.