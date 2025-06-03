'I Never Wanted To Open My Mouth.' A Male Escort Speaks Up About His Experience At A Diddy Party As The Trial Rolls On

Throughout P. Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial, many people have taken the stand to share their accounts and experiences with the defamed mogul. His former on-and-off girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is among those who’ve testified and, while on the stand, she shared graphic details about her experiences. Ventura specifically discussed the reported instances in which Diddy made her perform sexual acts with male escorts. Now, one of those sex workers is speaking out and weighing in on the now-38-year-old singer’s recollections.

At the trial, it was alleged that Cassie Ventura was forced to have sex with 10 men amid her relationship with Diddy. During the proceedings, Ventura confirmed that she knew one of those men as “Skyler,” though his actual name is Shawn Dearing. Amid the trial, Dearing spoke with People and said that he was doing so to give “some credence” to the “Me & U” singer’s allegations. Dearing recalled Ventura being “uplifting” and “genuine“ as well as “the kindest and most respectful person.” Later in the interview, Dearing became emotional:

I never wanted to open my mouth. I don't seek attention. I don’t want to go out there and make it seem like I’m trying to get my name known off of this experience. You got me tearing up! I want what’s best for her, honestly, because she … she's a badass lady, man. She's awesome. So I want her respect first and foremost.

Much of the purported sexual acts were apparently performed during raccous parties held by now-55-year-old Diddy, who’s actual name is Sean Combs. These events, known as Freak Offs, involved women being weighed and ultimately coerced into performing sexual acts for guests, some of which were recorded. Some people who’ve discussed their experiences have recalled being on guard during the events. Combs was also known for throwing Wild King Nights, which were typically held in hotels and involved drugs, sex toys, baby oil and more.

Cassie revealed on the witness stand that she was forced to participate in Freak Offs and broke down in tears while sharing that information. Shawn Dearing, who says he was unaware that he was being hired for P. Diddy and Cassie in 2024, said he was “only” ever intimate with the latter. As Dearing put it, everything they did was under Diddy’s “direction.” Dearing also claims that Cassie experienced “psychological” abuse at the Sean John founder’s hands and that she became “a drone” as a result. He also added:

She was there under his control, and there was that knowing and understanding that if she didn't do what he said — I don't know what the consequences could have been, but I could tell there was that constant energy of knowing that we must perform for him or else.

Before the trial began, Puff Daddy’s legal team filed paperwork related to the Freak Offs. It was their contention that footage from the parties, which was acquired by the feds, proved that Puffy and Cassie’s relationship was consensual. At the same time, the rapper’s attorneys attempted to bar the 2016 hotel footage of Puff assaulting Cassie from being used as evidence in the case.

Cassie notably filed suit against Sean Combs in November 2023 for alleged violence and sex-trafficking. While Combs denied the claims, he settled the lawsuit less than 24 hours after it was filed. In hindsight, the singer’s legal move is viewed as the spark that lit a fire, leading to various other plaintiffs filing suits against Combs for similar offenses. Ultimately, in September 2024, months after his homes were raided, Combs was arrested and eventually charged with counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and more.

Right now, Sean Combs faces up to life in prison due to his alleged offenses. Cassie has since completed her testimony and, shortly after, she welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine. As for Shawn Dearing, he’s become a “man of faith” and has since moved from Los Angeles and back to his home of Hawai’i after ending his career as an escort.