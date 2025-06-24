Kevin Costner’s Horizons Lawsuit Takes Step Forward With Texts From Stunt Performer Over Alleged Unscripted Rape Scene

Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon: An American Saga has had more than its share of problems, with the first film struggling at the box office, leading to a questionable future for the remaining films in the series. However, now the production is at the center of a much more serious problem, as Kevin Costner is being sued for sexual harassment due to events that reportedly took place on set.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2025, and though it only recently came to light, things are already moving forward, as the stunt performer who filed the suit is already adding new evidence to support her claim.

Kevin Costner Is Being Sued For Sexual Harassment

The lawsuit was filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella. Labella claims that on May 2, 2023, during the filming of Horizon: An American Saga - Part 2, she was required to stand in for star Ella Hunt to film an alternate take of a rape scene that had not been in the original shooting script.

Another version of the scene had apparently been shot a day prior using Hunt, with an intimacy coordinator on set. However, the new version of the scene was filmed without an intimacy coordinator, and was reportedly also in violation of SAG rules. Costner’s team denies all allegations and has said there is “no truth to any of this.”

What Costner’s Accuser Allegedly Said After The Incident

A new update to the lawsuit already gives us a peek at the evidence that will be used if and when this lawsuit goes to trial. Devyn LaBella recently amended her lawsuit to include a series of text messages that she allegedly sent to Celeste Cheney, the film’s intimacy coordinator, starting the day after the alleged incident.

TMZ has the text messages, which include LaBella referring to the scene from the day before as an “abomination.” She also asks Cheney a series of questions, including why there had been no intimacy coordinator on set, and why she, a stuntperson, had been expected to act as a stand-in for a scene that was not stunt-related.

The texts also reveal that a line producer on the film did allegedly have a conversation with LaBella following the incident and apologized for what happened, but also reportedly was “putting the blame on Kevin [Costner].”

One certainly has to wonder how this lawsuit could impact the rest of the Horizon: An American Saga film series. The completed second film and the reportedly nearly complete third film have been sitting in limbo for some time following the box office flop of the first entry. Part 2 has screened at a couple of film festivals, but still has no release date, and it’s hard to imagine anybody will want to release it with litigation ongoing.

Costner has also indicated plans to film Horizon: An American Saga - Part 4, which could face difficulty as a result of the lawsuit.