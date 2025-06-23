Kevin Costner Is Facing Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Over On-Set Rape Scene, And His Legal Team Responded To Latest Claims
A stunt performer filed the lawsuit.
When Kevin Costner recently shared his thoughts about possibly retiring from acting, it wasn't so widely publicized that he's currently the defendant in a lawsuit stemming from an alleged on-set incident during the production on the second part of his four-chapter western, Horizon: An American Saga. The complaint was filed in Los Angeles in May 2025, with the latest rumblings attempting to connect the claims to the timing of Costner's divorce news. Let's break it down.
Why Kevin Costner Is Being Sued For Sexual Harassment
Stuntwoman Devyn LaBella filed paperwork in late May that claims her civil rights were violated over the filming of an alleged rape scene in the still-unreleased Horizon: An American Saga - Part 2 that purportedly wasn't in the original finished script. LaBella served as the stand-in for the film's star Ella Hunt, and claims the incident took place on May 2, 2023.
According to the lawsuit's timeline of events, it was one day prior when Hunt allegedly filmed the initial version of her character's rape scene, with an intimacy coordinator observing things on the set. It's claimed that the scene "wrapped" afterward, without clear reason for reshoots to happen.
The lawsuit alleges that Ella Hunt seemed to be "visibly upset" and vacated the set after Costner reportedly called for an altered version of the rape scene to be shot. LaBella says she was not informed about Hunt's situation, and wasn't told what to expect from the revised scene, which reportedly included an added moment where the character's skirt was pulled up.
LaBella says Costner gave her 6'2" scene partner explicit instructions that left her feeling violated and manhandled, and she also alleges that no intimacy coordinators were present that day. What's more, she claims that Costner also went against SAG regulations by changing the scene on the fly without warning.
Here's the official statement that Devyn LaBella has shared, per RadarOnline:
Having worked on dozens of projects from TGIF sitcom Step by Step toNCIS to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, LaBella is an industry vet who was apparently also involved in the lawsuit settlement regarding James Franco's sexual misconduct lawsuit tied to his acting classes.
How Kevin Costner's Legal Team Reacted To Lawsuit And Latest Claims
Sources tied to the case shared with RadarOnline that the scene at the center of the lawsuit was filmed one day after Costner's now-ex Christina Baumgartner filed for divorce, which kicked off a fairly testy months-long ordeal to figure out the finances. The implication tied to the claims is that the Oscar-winning director was emotionally thrown by Baumgartner's allegedly sudden decision to end their 18-year marriage, and that it factored into what allegedly went down on the Horizon set.
Kevin Costner's attorneys have a different story to share, saying:
When it comes to the specific claims outside the lawsuit that Christine Baumgartner or the divorce news affected Costner's work on the film, the legal team claimed they were:
Given that the second film still doesn't have a release date, with Costner & Co. currently filming the third cycle, one has to wonder how this lawsuit could affect the sequel's already troubled journey to theaters. If the lawsuit goes forward successfully, the rape scene would almost definitely be cut from the final edit, possibly with more consequences at play. If the lawsuit is dismissed, it's anyone's guess whether or not Costner will choose to go forward with that scene in the mix.
For now, it's unclear what the next step in the legal process will be, but it doesn't appear as if Costner is readily backing down from this one, so stay tuned.
