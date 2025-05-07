An Ex-Porn Star Claimed He Was Diddy’s ‘Sex Slave,’ And There’s Now New Evidence That Directly Links Him To The Rapper

The claims were made in 2018.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs appears in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
P. Diddy’s sex-trafficking trial is now in motion, with the defense and prosecution now going through the (potentially challenging) jury selection process. Aside from what’s unfolding in the courtroom, the 55-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, is also dealing with other claims. It now seems that claims made against him several years ago are coming back into play. Years ago, an ex-porn star claimed to be Diddy’s “sex slave” and, while the claim was written off at the time, there’s now evidence that ties the man to the music mogul.

Jonathan Oddi made headlines in 2018 after he made his way to Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida, while armed, and ultimately got into a shootout with authorities. The situation ended with Oddi being shot in the legs and taken into custody on several charges. During the ordeal, the former adult film actor allegedly ranted about U.S. President Donald Trump. Afterwards, he made a series of claims, including the allegations that he had sexual relations with Diddy and the star’s then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and signed a $5 million NDA.

In the aftermath of the shooting, questions about Jonathan Oddi’s mental state persisted, which is why his claims regarding the Sean John founder were mostly ignored. However, it turns out the rapper’s team did ask Oddi to sign a non-disclosure agreement. DailyMail.com dropped a photo of the document, which is dated July 9, 2014 – four years before the shooting – and includes Sean Combs’ signature. While this doesn’t necessarily prove the actual sex slave claim, it does confirm Oddi had dealings with Combs in the past.

Footage from an interview with the former stripper shows him talking candidly about the nature of his supposed relationship with Diddy. At the time, he also said that the Grammy winner was “scared I will expose him” and stated that “my settlement put me in a box.” When it comes to the purported sexual aspect of his arrangement with Diddy and Cassie:

I had sex with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean [Combs]. Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave. For them, that's what I was.

The last few years have seen Sean Combs come under immense scrutiny for alleged sex-related crimes. In early 2024, Combs’ homes in the U.S. were raided as part of a federal investigation into sex-trafficking. Agents ultimately recovered electronic devices, documents and most notably, 1,000 bottles of lubricant from the premises. Combs was arrested in September of that same year and hit with several federal charges, including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. Combs later pleaded not guilty.

More on Diddy

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs discusses the first time he met The Notorious B.I.G.

As Diddy’s Lawyers Prepare To Argue In Court That He Identifies With ‘Swingers,’ He’s Been Hit With A Major Legal Loss

All the while, a vast array of lawsuits have been filed against Puff Daddy, with various plaintiffs accusing him of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and other alleged offenses. Some of those suits pertain to the entertainer’s Freak Off parties, where attendees were apparently treated to sexual favors by hired or coerced women. Puff’s legal team filed documents in an attempt to argue that footage from the shindigs proves he had a consensual relationship with Cassie, who sued him for alleged violence, sex-trafficking and more in 2023. That suit has since been settled, and Cassie is now willing to testify during the federal trial if necessary.

Right now, there's been no indication as to whether Jonathan Oddi’s claims against P. Diddy will be brought up during the sex-trafficking trial. The chances of that happening may be slim, given the claims were made years ago and that the NDA doesn’t explicitly prove Oddi was a sex slave.

