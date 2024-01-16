Loungefly And AMC Are Dropping A Special Bag For National Popcorn Day, And We're Giving Some Of Them Away

There is perhaps no food and activity combination more famous than popcorn and going to the movies. Even as the other food offerings have improved by leaps and bounds at many theaters, none have been able to replace popcorn as the standard. And rightfully so. Popcorn is the perfect multi-tasking food, and there’s something about eating it during a great movie that feels so nostalgic and warm. It’s a combination everyone loves including AMC Theatres and Loungefly.

The theater chain and the fashion accessory line are joining forces to celebrate National Popcorn Day with a line of specialty bags, which will be available for purchase at AMC Theatres locations and the AMC merchandise store on January 19th, and they look absolutely incredible. The companies were kind enough to ship us one of these bags last week, and they’re the coolest of the cool. Check out this picture we took…

(Image credit: Tiffney Carter/Future)

If you’d like one of those bags (and who wouldn’t?), we’ve got great news for you. In partnership with AMC Theatres and Loungefly, we’re going to be giving away two of the bags to CinemaBlend readers.

On National Popcorn Day, which is Friday January 19th, we’re going to be running posts on Twitter and Facebook asking everyone what their favorite go-to snack is at the movies. All you need to do is tell us your favorite, and provided you’re over 18 and living in the United States, you’ll be automatically entered for your chance to win one of these beauties for free.

Fortunately, even if you don’t win the bag via our giveaway, there will be plenty of other opportunities to pick one up. They’ll be available for purchase at all AMC Theatres locations on January 19, 2024, and you’ll be able to get them at AMC Theatre’s merchandise site .

Once you have the bag in hand, there are plenty of great movies you’ll be able to bring it to over the next few months. Mean Girls, Argylle, Madame Web, Dune, Fall Guy and more will be hitting an AMC theatre near you between now and early March. So, get excited and start thinking about how good that popcorn is going to taste.