Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect

We're going to need a bigger popcorn bucket.

Jaws on a rampage
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jaws is often credited as being the first summer blockbuster movie. It’s the film that, for better or worse, started us on the path of major tentpole releases, endless franchises, and billion-dollar box office returns. Of course, what a blockbuster looks like today is a lot different than what Jaws did 50 years ago. But as the movie is celebrating its anniversary, it’s getting the modern movie treatment, and that means one thing above all else: popcorn buckets.

A movie just isn’t a movie in 2025 if there isn’t a popcorn bucket involved, but since Jaws is seeing a 50th anniversary rerelease, the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain is bringing out all the merch. The Jaws popcorn bucket is everything we could have possibly hoped. What else would it be other than the gaping maw of a great white shark?

I can’t even imagine what else a Jaws popcorn bucket would look like. It would have to be the shark itself, and considering that eating things is sort of what Jaws does in the movie, it makes all the sense in the world to just fill those, well, jaws, with popcorn for fans wanting the classic movie theater snack while rewatching the movie.

It feels fitting for the first summer blockbuster to get the popcorn bucket treatment. Popcorn buckets, special drink cups, and even, in the case of Moana 2, the nacho boat, have become something that major movie releases simply don’t go without anymore. That includes older movies getting significant re-releases. The recent rerelease of Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith also got the novelty sipper and popcorn bucket, and based on the box office success of the re-release, probably sold more than a few.

Roy Scheider stands stunned on the Orca's deck in Jaws.

(Image credit: Universal)

It makes one wonder what the popcorn buckets for other big movies might have looked like if they had been a thing back when previous blockbusters were released. Every animated Disney movie would have certainly had a popcorn bucket. I’m imagining a Raiders of the Lost Ark popcorn bucket that looks like the idol from the beginning of the film, but with a hole at the top.

At this point, it's likely a given that, unless something changes drastically in the next few years and popcorn buckets stop selling, all sorts of classics will get their own as rereleases take place.

Jaws is being screened at the Alamo Drafthouse in May, but the film is getting a wider re-release in August as part of the film’s 50th anniversary. Considering the recent success of Revenge of the Sith, interest in the Jaws re-release could be quite high, and the odds of a popcorn bucket like this own being made more widely available are quite high.

Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend's resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

