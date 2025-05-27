The Karate Kid: Legends Popcorn Bucket Is The Best Around, And Nothing's Gonna Ever Bring It Down

The popcorn bucket arms race continues, and while it’s getting a little ridiculous just how focused every movie is getting on coming up with a unique or unusual way to eat popcorn, I have to admit, some of the stuff being designed is kind of awesome, and the new Karate Kid: Legends popcorn bucket may be a new peak.

The new trend in popcorn buckets is apparently finding creative ways to open them in order to get to the popcorn. The recent Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning bucket required a key like the one at the center of the film to open it up. Now, the new bucket for Karate Kid: Legends, as seen on TikTok, requires you to karate chop a “wooden” board. Check it out.

This may be the silliest thing I have ever seen, and I love everything about it. At first glance, the Karate Kid: Legends popcorn bucket is fairly unassuming and actually sort of dull-looking. It’s a box with the movie logo on it. But then you get to open it using “karate” and it becomes brilliant.

My only problem with this popcorn bucket is that I’m going to want to keep closing it just so I can open it again every time I want a bite of popcorn. If I actually watched the movie with this inside a theater, I would probably drive people crazy. But it would be so much fun, I'm not sure I'd feel bad.

As a fan of the original Karate Kid movies that I loved when I was a kid, I have to say I’m looking forward to Karate Kid: Legends, and while I’m probably not going to drop close to $30 on a popcorn bucket when I go see it, this one is certainly making me consider it. I actually like that, outside of the top opening gimmick, it’s just a box. It’s potentially useful as something to store stuff other than popcorn once the movie is over.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Popcorn buckets, once the purview of theme parks, where they have been major collector’s items for years, have now taken over the multiplex. Most of them are designed to be unique shapes, but that can often lead to them becoming difficult to actually extract popcorn, and then make them difficult to clean after you’re done.

With the summer movie season only just getting started, we can be sure that we’re going to get a lot of interesting popcorn buckets over the next few months. Every significant release is going to have one, and between the buckets for Mission: Impossible, the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, which includes a dinosaur incubator, and now this one, the bar is being set quite high.