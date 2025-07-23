After Seeing The $80 Galactus Popcorn Bucket In Action, All I Can Think Is ‘Holy Heck It's Gigantic!’

Now, I’m a popcorn connoisseur, but not a popcorn bucket fanatic. However, I can recognize good game, and am very entertained by the ever-creative and wild designs we’ve seen, as it feels like each major blockbuster on the 2025 movie schedule tries to one-up each other with their popcorn receptacles. Well, now The Fantastic Four: First Steps has entered the competition with a ginormous Galactus bucket that I can’t get over after seeing it in action.

Literally, all I could think when I saw a video of this $80 (well, $79.99) popcorn bucket was “Oh my goodness, it’s gigantic!” Obviously, I knew it would be large; I mean, when it was announced by Marvel as part of the lead-up to The Fantastic Four: First Steps ’ release , it was touted as “the universe’s biggest popcorn vessel.” However, it’s hard to fathom just how big 17.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide is until you see it on display at a theater, take a look at @3cfilms TikTok about it:

Like Marvel’s enormous big bad Galactus , this popcorn bucket is HUGE and that’s not even an exaggeration.

That’s because all popcorn buckets are big to begin with. They hold, typically, a Large amount of the theater snack, and as someone who still uses their Eras Tour bucket, I can confirm it can hold over one large bag of microwave popcorn. So, from the jump, I knew this would be big. But not THIS big.

However, as this video shows, the bucket made for this upcoming Marvel movie is on a new level of large (I think I'd put at least two extras in front of it). It basically dwarfed the NSFW Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket , and that very odd receptacle was no small item.

Also, can we take a minute to talk about the horns? Per AMC (the bucket is also available at Cinemark), those two giant purple pieces double the width of the bucket. When they’re not attached, the item is 9.6 inches wide, and with them, it’s 20 inches. That’s crazy. You need both hands to hold on to that thing, and if you are trying to enjoy the film while eating popcorn out of this bucket and it’s fully put together, you might end up poking your seat neighbors.

Oh, one more thing, it lights up! And that's sick. (If you buy it, please refrain from turning it on during the movie, save it for when you get home.)

I must admit, though, I’m a small person, and I fear that if I were to try and grab popcorn out of this vessel, I’d have to reach up and then into it. That’s wild, in my humble opinion.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

However, it’s also pretty cool. Now, will I be spending $80 on this item? No, I won’t. I do not have the space in my small apartment for that. But I do think it’s sick, and a wonderful item for those who want to own a popcorn bucket that could cast a massive shadow over all others.

So, if you are looking to enjoy our first outing with this new Fantastic Four with Galactus by your side, you can pick up this bucket when you go to see First Steps in theaters starting on July 25.