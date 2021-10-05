M. Night Shyamalan's Daughter Shares The 'Special' Experience Of Working On Old Together
Bonding on a familial and professional level.
M. Night Shyamalan’s suspenseful thriller Old is now available to own, and the home release comes loaded with bonus features for fans to dive deeper into the filmmaking process. One of those features is Shyamalan Family Business which gives a look at what Shyamalan’s two daughters, Ishana and Saleka, contributed to the film and how collaborating with family made filming outside Philadelphia still feel like home. Ishana Shyamalan discusses how special it was working with her father in the clip above.
Ishana Shyamalan worked as the second unit director on Old. Her confidence and good rapport shine through on camera, and it looks like she had a great time on set. The bonus feature cuts together multiple clips of Ishana and M. Night in their element and it’s so sweet to see how similar their mannerisms are. Ishana says the following of the experience:
It sounds like the Shyamalan family had a great time working together on Old, and their synergy made for a fantastic thriller! Another of M. Night Shyamalan’s daughters, Saleka, had a hand in Old, too. She wrote and recorded a song titled ‘Remain’ for the film’s soundtrack. More about this is included in the full bonus feature.
In addition to Shyamalan Family Business, the home release of Old includes deleted scenes and other bonus features titled All the Beach is a Stage, Nightmares in Paradise, and A Family in the Moment. All the Beach is a Stage explores the challenge of shooting the film in a wide-open space and creating angles like in theatre. Nightmares in Paradise takes fans behind the scenes of finding the right shooting location in the Dominican Republic and how Mother Nature both assisted and challenged the production. A Family in the Moment features the cast recounting an emotional night of filming that brought them closer.
Old is a chilling mystery-thriller that follows a family on a tropical holiday where they discover that the secluded beach where they relax for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old is now available to own on Digital and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD October 19 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Enjoy all the twists and turns again and again!
