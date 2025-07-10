Hailee Steinfeld’s Fashion Week Dress With Its Bows, Cutouts And High Slit Looked Just As Incredible On The Street As It Did At The Couture Show

Fashion is a popular topic of conversation all year round, but things hit a fever pitch when Paris hosts Haute Couture Fashion Week. That happens to be going on as of this writing, which means that celebs of all stripes have been stepping out in all their fripperies and fineries so that they can dazzle as they sit front row at a number of fashion shows. The 2025 movie schedule star of Sinners, Hailee Steinfeld, stunned in a dress with bows, cutouts and a high slit, and she looked amazing on the street and at the show.

What Did Hailee Steinfeld Wear For Paris Fashion Week?

Just to be clear, no one who attends Fashion Week wears only one luxurious outfit, especially considering that there are dozens of shows and other events to attend. So, you can rest assured that Hailee Steinfeld (who’s newly married to Buffalo Bills player, Josh Allen ) kicked it up in several styles this week.

However, the privacy-loving public figure recently attended the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show, and pulled out all the stops in one of the fashion house’s gowns. I mean, just look at her arrival:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images))

Wow. OK, you know what my favorite part of this photo is (besides the elegance of the Hawkeye star)? That kid in the background. He looks so confused! I have no interest in being famous, but I do think it would be nice to get out of a fancy black SUV while all fancied up and head out on a relatively random street with photographers snapping my pic, just to see what happens with the people around me.

Obviously, Steinfeld is well-practiced in the art of stepping out in style for all to see. She rocked Barbiecore in 2023 like many other stars, and even once attended the Met Gala in a look that made her completely unrecognizable . But, the Gwen Stacy voice actress stands out as herself here. She’s (of course) wearing Tamara Ralph, and the gown is embroidered, metallic silver lace with sequins, a bit of a train, a thigh-high slit, and velvet bows to help accentuate the cutouts.

She looks great! And I know you may be thinking that this is likely easy to do when surrounded by normies on the street, so, take a gander at her sitting front row at the fashion show:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images))

Alright, go ahead and admit it…the star of one of the best Western movies of all time, True Grit, looks fabulous! I can only imagine that the Sinners group chat has been buzzing after seeing their co-star’s ‘fit for the fashionable French city. Hopefully, the Oscar nominee can take some time to relax this summer and both enjoy the success of her most recent film and her newlywed status. And, maybe keep showing up in amazing clothes to help us regular folk get the style hits we crave.